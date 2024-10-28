Shoe Packaging Market Expected To Reach $12.2 Billion By 2031-Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Shoe Packaging Expected to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2031-Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global shoe packaging market generated $9.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2031. Shoe packaging can be used to store, protect, transport, and communicate brand value to customers in addition to being used to exhibit shoes in a visually appealing way. Shoe packets are essential for moving shoes through the supply chain. Their ability to protect and store cannot be compromised, as poor packaging can harm vast quantities of shoes, resulting in large-scale product recalls. There is a significant rise in the demand for eco-friendly packaging options with the rise in environmental consciousness among consumers. Customers now have higher standards when selecting items and packaging that support environment-friendly packaging standards, hence ecommerce industry companies are focusing on utilizing sustainable packaging. For instance, in June 2020, Amazon which is one of the largest e-commerce companies, announced that all single-use plastic packaging originating from its more than 50 fulfilment centers in India have been eliminated. By type, the rigid segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global shoe packaging market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The flexible segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. By material, the paper segment contributed to more than half of the global shoe packaging market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the plastic segment would display the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The others segment is also studied in the report. By distribution channel, the offline segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global shoe packaging market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the online segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global shoe packaging market revenue and is expected to dominate market in terms of revenue. Additionally, the LAMEA region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and Europe. Top Runners: The major players profiled in the shoe packaging market include Cross Country Box Company, Elevated Packaging, Packman Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Packqueen, Packaging of the World, Precious packaging, Royal Packers, Samrat Box Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd., Sneakerbox Co., and Zhuhai Zhuoya Packing Product Ltd. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

