Vsin Launches “Vsin Watch” App To Make Live Sports Betting Content Accessible Anywhere, Anytime

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sports Betting Offers and Content Free for a Limited Time Via the Mobile App

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network , announces the launch of its new mobile app, VSiN Watch, making the industry's most credible sports betting content accessible to sports fans wherever and whenever they want it. Beginning today, VSiN will take the user experience to the next level by providing seamless access to this new destination for its live audio and video content.

With VSiN Watch, sports fans and betting enthusiasts can access all live VSiN programming, as well as show replays. Audio content will remain free for all fans, with video content available only to VSiN subscribers starting November 25, 2024.

“VSiN fans have been pretty vocal about wanting easy, uninterrupted, mobile access to our audio and video content, and we've heard them,” said Bill Adee, CEO at VSiN.“As soon as we took the VSiN reins back, we knew we wanted to have an answer, fast. With our most dedicated fans in mind, we spent the last few months developing an app that could deliver VSiN's premier sports betting content exactly the way they wanted.”

VSiN Watch delivers the news, insights, and analysis users have come to expect from the leading voice in sports betting. Sports fans can find the latest episodes of every live VSiN show and can easily search for specific episode replays by show name, date, and hour. Recent show clips will also be available for sorting by show and sport to easily find specific content. In addition to the enhanced mobile experience, VSiN Watch will allow users to cast video to any enabled Smart TV.

Users can enjoy all VSiN live video and audio content on VSiN Watch at no cost for the next few weeks. Beginning on November 25, video will require a VSiN Pro subscription but the audio feed of VSiN's live programming will remain free to all users, featuring pervasive audio playback to continue playing even when the device is locked.

VSiN Watch is available for both Apple and Android users. VSiN.com will remain the destination for full access to all of the network's premium sports betting content, including breaking news articles, betting splits, expert picks, tutorials, live linear programming and more.

VSiN delivers the news and analysis that sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. Featuring some of the industry's most knowledgeable sports betting experts and legendary book makers, VSiN's goal is to inform and entertain the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they're sharp bettors or new to sports betting. VSiN's exclusive content sets the stage for the day's biggest sports betting events and includes expert tips and predictions on college and pro football, college and pro basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis and more.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, Rogers' Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 300 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., , and .

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Media Contact:

Michelle