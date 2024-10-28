Bank Of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Holmström)
Date
10/28/2024 10:46:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
October 28, 2024,16.45 EET
Managers' Transactions (Holmström)
__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sofie Holmström
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 82672/5/4
__
Transaction date: 2024-10-24
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 95 Unit price: 30.77 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 95 Volume weighted average price: 30.77 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
MENAFN28102024004107003653ID1108825236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.