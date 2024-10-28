Stanton Optical Expands Reach With New Store In West Fargo, ND

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stanton Optical West Fargo - Your Ultimate Destination for Glasses, Contacts, and Sunglasses

Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All

Stanton Optical West Fargo Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony

Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical XX Store Before They're Gone!

Full-Service Eye Care, Offering Hi-tech Eye Exams, Eye Solutions and Affordable Eyewear

- Daniel StantonWEST FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in West Fargo, ND, on October 21. This new addition at 1560 13th Avenue E, West Fargo, ND 58078 strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 280+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less“We're thrilled to continue our growth in North Dakota, recently opening our first store in Grand Forks and now bringing comprehensive eye care solutions to our second location in West Fargo. I founded Stanton Optical in 2006 with the idea that purchasing prescription eyewear should be simple and affordable. Perfect vision greatly enhances quality of life and happiness; we believe it should be accessible to everyone. Our knowledgeable and friendly eye care specialists work hard to accommodate your budget and ensure you get the eye care solutions you need” stated Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. Offering over-the-counter eye care solutions, Stanton Optical also accepts most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, and VSP out-of-network and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors to date, the company has conducted more than 3.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam. Hours for the new optical store in West Fargo are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm.The new location is about a mile from the Veterans Memorial Arena and walking distance from large retail stores.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at or call (701) 639-2625.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 30 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

