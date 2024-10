Artificial Intelligence In Biotechnology Market To Hit USD 7.75 Billion By 2029 With 19.1% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America holds the largest share of the AI in biotechnology in 2023 followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, by region. Drivers include substantial funding for AI-based startups and research projects for the development and deployment of AI solutions within the biotechnology sector, and the growing need to find causes of problems in diagnostic research also, wide range of sectors integrating AI into their solutions and operations, which is increasing overall market demand.

Prominent players in the AI in the biotechnology market include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Exscientia plc (UK), Schrödinger, Inc. (US), Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(US), SOPHiA GENETICS (Switzerland), Predictive Oncology. (US), Deep Genomics. (Canada), Data4Cure, Inc. (US), Genoox (US), BenevolentAI (US), DNAnexus, Inc. (US), Tempus (US), NuMedii, Inc. (US), XtalPi Inc. (US), Lifebit Biotech Ltd (England), BPGbio, Inc. (US), Valo Health (US), VeriSIM Life. (US), Iktos.

(France), Insilico Medicine (US), Eurofins Discovery. (US), Logica. (US), American Chemical Society (US), Aganitha AI Inc. (India).

NVIDIA Corporation

engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Compute & Networking. Initially, the firm was primarily operating in graphics hardware for gaming, but through time, over the recent years, NVIDIA has been more focused towards applications of AI, machine learning, deep learning, and data science in a wide array of industries as well as into healthcare, for example. The company's GPUs have been known to provide better performance in AI computing; it thus formed the core of moving research that is driven by AI, including applications in medical imaging and digital pathology. NVIDIA is making deep inroads in the healthcare sector by furthering the development of AI innovations using its NVIDIA Clara platform as an AI engine that offers AI tools and frameworks for medical imaging, genomics, and drug discovery. At the level of digital pathology, NVIDIA is utilizing GPUs and AI frameworks to facilitate accelerated image analysis and faster and more accurate diagnosis from pathology slides. The company operates in North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Illumina, Inc.

is one of the leading providers of genomic solutions. The company delivers array-based life sciences technology and DNA sequencing to facilitate personalized health and advanced research & discovery. It offers products related to infectious diseases, genetics, reproductive health oncology, and others. Illumina has collaborated with several global payers such as AstraZeneca, Janssen, PRECISE, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, Myriad Genetics, Merck, and others to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the global market.

Exscientia plc

is a drug design firm that effectively develops medications for illnesses with substantial unmet patient needs by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and innovative technologies. The company aims to improve the probability of successful medication development by identifying and addressing potential causes of failure in the drug design process. Exscientia's technological platform includes several innovative methods, including generative Al, active learning, machine learning, and physics-based systems.

