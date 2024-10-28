Thrivent Sets Total Payout Of $564 Million In Dividends And Policy Enhancements To Clients In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The payout marks a three-year streak of delivering record-breaking dividends and non-guaranteed policy enhancements, returning more value to Thrivent clients than ever before

Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified services organization, announced today it will provide an all-time high $564 million total payout to clients with membership in 2025. This amount includes $432 million in dividends and $132 million in non-guaranteed annuity and life insurance policy enhancements, such as additional credited interest and reduced fees.

The payout is 4% higher than its previous record-setting total payout in 2024.



"This tremendous achievement demonstrates how we continuously deliver value to those we serve," said David Royal, chief financial and investment officer at Thrivent. "Our three-year streak of record-breaking total payouts reflects Thrivent's long-term strength and stability, disciplined financial management and commitment to the financial well-being of our 2.4 million clients."

Thrivent has achieved

strong operating performance and investment returns over the past few years and maintains an exceptional surplus position. In 2022,

Thrivent leaders saw an opportunity to increase dividends and add policy enhancements to deliver more value to the clients who helped create it. Since then, total payouts have increased

93% over the last four years – from $292 million in 2022 to $564 million in 2025.

While dividends are never guaranteed, Thrivent has paid them every year since 1913, distributing over $3 billion in just the last decade.



