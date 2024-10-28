Medicovestor, Inc. Announces Issuance/Approval Of 3 Patents By The USPTO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicovestor, Inc., a leading innovator in biotechnology, today announced the issuance of two new patents and the approval of an additional patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), further bolstering its proprietary dimeric antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and a high affinity human antibody directed at a ADC target. The ADC platform is agnostic to antigen, antibody, indication, and payload.

“We are thrilled to reach these significant milestones,” said Seah H. Lim, MD, PhD, CEO of Medicovestor, Inc.“Our platform not only functionally enhances tumor antigen density but also enables multiple mechanisms for tumor cell destruction. The backbone antibodies exhibit strong antitumor properties on their own, further increasing effectiveness. This breakthrough expands treatment possibilities with increased efficacy for patients with tumors that express lower antigen densities.”

“Our human antibody targets a unique ADC antigen that shows limited expression overlap with antigens targeted by existing ADCs, making it a complementary approach.”

Dr. Lim continued,“Our ADCs are also designed to offer an improved pharmacokinetic profile that favors rapid and higher tumor cell exposure but faster clearance of residual ADCs in the bloodstream to minimize the risk of prolonged side effects that could delay treatment.”

“Our platform is compatible with both approved and in-development ADCs, while our human antibody shows unique expression properties in many tumor types. They will, therefore, be complementary rather than competitive solutions in the ADC space. While our current pipeline focuses on oncology, we are also exploring the potential to leverage the power of our platform to treat autoimmune diseases.”

Further to these approvals, Medicovestor has received overwhelming inquiries about investment opportunities, a clear indication of the strong interest and confidence in the company's innovative approach and future potential.

About Medicovestor, Inc.

Medicovestor, Inc. is a biotechnology company committed to developing innovative therapies for a broad range of diseases. With a strong portfolio of proprietary technologies, the company is leading advancements in medical science to improve patient outcomes. Medicovestor's mission is to develop therapeutics that complement, rather than compete with, existing treatments.