Televox Earns Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award Recognizes Strong Overall Performance in the Patient Relationship Management Industry

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox , the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, has been awarded this year's Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the North American patient relationship management by Frost & Sullivan. Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies across regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.









The consultancy applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company, indicating that TeleVox excels in many of the criteria for the patient relationship management space.

“Frost & Sullivan rightly recognizes that innovation and growth is a difficult task in a rapidly changing landscape, one that's accelerated by disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence, and new business models,” said Hilary Cooper, Head of Marketing at TeleVox.“Despite this, TeleVox successfully addresses the most persistent challenges in the patient relationship management space. We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a company at the forefront of growth and innovation in our industry.”

Frost & Sullivan's report asserts that TeleVox remains at the vanguard of its industry by providing meaningful, omnichannel interactions across the patient journey, from scheduling intake to appointment and post-visit engagement. It highlights several of TeleVox's solutions and platforms, including the AI-enabled virtual agent Iris, SMART SMS, and Practice Edition. It concludes that TeleVox is setting a new standard for patient relationship management with solutions focused on automating the patient journey, offering a single touchpoint interface for patients, and driving engagement.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

