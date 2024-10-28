Liaison Technology Group Announces Acquisition Of Pro Audio Services In Southwest Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liaison Group has acquired Pro Services, marking a strategic expansion of its commercial services in Southwest Florida.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liaison Group is excited to announce the of Pro Audio Services, a premier commercial audio, video, and solutions provider in Southwest Florida. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Liaison Technology Group's expansion and commitment to delivering top-tier technology solutions to a broader audience.Over the next few months, Pro Audio Services will gradually transition under the new brand, "Liaison Technology Commercial Group." This slower transition ensures the company maintains its 25+ years of brand reputation while repositioning and rebranding for another 25+ years. This rebranding effort is part of Liaison's strategic vision to unify its commercial services under one cohesive identity, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation in the technology industry."The acquisition of Pro Audio Services is a pivotal step in our growth strategy," said Spencer, Director of Marketing at Liaison Technology Group. "Their reputation for delivering high-quality commercial a/v solutions aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to welcome their talented team to our family and look forward to providing an enhanced range of services to all our clients and more."Throughout this transition and after, Chris Bertler, Founder of Pro Audio Services, will remain an integral part of the sales and operations teams, ensuring clients continue to receive the same exceptional level of service and expertise they have come to trust from Pro Audio Services. Under the new name of Liaison Technology Commercial Group, the company will continue to offer comprehensive technology solutions, including commercial audio and video systems, automation, and integration services, with an expanded portfolio of cutting-edge technology offerings. Their priority remains to provide the highest service and support, maintaining the strong relationships Pro Audio Services has built in southwest Florida over the years.About: Liaison Technology Group is a leading residential and commercial technology solutions provider specializing in audio, video, automation, and integration services . With locations in Colorado (Aspen and Denver), Illinois (Chicago, Decatur, and Northfield), Tennessee (Nashville), and Florida (Fort Myers, Naples, North Port, and Tampa), Liaison is committed to delivering innovative and customized solutions that enhance its clients' lifestyles and business operations.For more information, please visit

