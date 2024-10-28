Pureture Achieves Breakthrough In Plant-Based Protein : Redefining Muscle Development And Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based biotech company Pureture, a leader in the alternative protein industry, has achieved a significant breakthrough. Pureture has developed a plant-based protein that provides comparable benefits to traditional animal-based proteins like casein and whey in supporting muscle recovery and growth.

© Pureture

Continue Reading

Many single-source plant-based proteins lack certain essential amino acids-such as leucine, isoleucine, valine (BCAAs), and methionine-that are critical for muscle support. In contrast, Pureture's innovative yeast protein offers a complete amino acid profile, comparable to dairy proteins, with over 50% essential amino acid content. This development addresses common limitations of plant-based proteins and offers emulsification properties similar to casein. Additionally, Pureture has enhanced the protein's absorption, making it an effective plant-based protein alternative for consumers.

"We are excited to introduce a plant-based protein that meets the performance standards of animal-based proteins," said Rudy Yoo, CEO and Founder of Pureture. "As a New York-based company, Pureture is proud to provide a sustainable, clean-label option that supports muscle development and meets the growing demand for healthy plant-based alternatives."

Currently, Pureture is working to improve the taste and aroma of yeast protein through proprietary strain development. As the company approaches the small-scale production phase, it plans to initiate fundraising efforts. With valuable resources gained through its participation in the 1871 Food Tech Innovation Lab and Plug and Play Japan programs, Pureture has accelerated its growth and technological advancements. The company welcomes collaborations with investors and organizations committed to advancing the alternative protein sector.

Pureture's Non-GMO protein is an ideal solution not only for vegans and those with lactose intolerance but also for anyone focused on muscle development. Additionally, leveraging Pureture's casein alternative emulsification technology, the company has developed a clean-label protein shake that contains only four ingredients: Pureture yeast protein, zero sugar, cocoa, and water-setting a new standard in alternative protein innovation.

About Pureture



Based in New York, Pureture is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing 100% plant-based ingredients that replicate the functionality of animal proteins. Pureture aims to accelerate the growth of the alternative food industry by offering sustainable solutions that benefit both the environment and consumers. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Daniel Yang

Pureture

571.655.1794

[email protected]

SOURCE Pureture

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED