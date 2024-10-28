Under The Radar: Common Sex Crimes You May Not Know About Defense Attorneys, Wichita, KS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You're likely familiar with the most common sex crimes, as they frequently make headlines; however, sex crimes encompass a broad range of illegal activities that you may not be aware of. While these overlooked offenses are lesser known, they are equally serious in the eyes of the law. Our team at the

McConnell Law Firm

is comprised of the top defense attorneys in Wichita, Kansas, and is revealing the most common sex crimes that often get overlooked. Don't risk future charges-keep reading to find out what you need to know.



Revenge Porn

It should come as no shock that distributing revenge porn can carry legal consequences, but many individuals are still unaware of the damage that sharing such explicit materials can do. Technically speaking, revenge porn involves sharing explicit or intimate images or videos of someone without their consent, often following a breakup or personal conflict. This act is used as a form of punishment or humiliation, with the intent to cause emotional and psychological harm.

Legal Consequences

The distribution of revenge porn is illegal under Kansas's Breach of Privacy Law . It is considered a felony to intentionally disseminate such content without the subject's consent, especially if intended to harass, intimidate, or embarrass the victim. For repeat offenders, or when the act causes severe harm, the charge can be elevated and carry stricter penalties. Punishments can include jail time, fines, and, in some cases, civil lawsuits filed by victims seeking damages for emotional distress and reputational damage.

Voyeurism

Generally speaking, the term "voyeurism" or "peeping" implies secretly observing or recording someone during private moments, such as when they are undressing or engaging in intimate activities, without their knowledge or consent. Because technological advances have made it easier for offenders to use hidden cameras and recording devices, such acts often occur in private places like bedrooms, bathrooms, or even public spaces like dressing rooms and restrooms.

Legal Consequences

In Kansas, voyeurism also falls under the Breach of Privacy Law and is classified as a class A nonperson misdemeanor for first-time offenders. However, if the individual has previous convictions or the offense involves recording or distributing the images or footage, the crime can escalate to a felony. Penalties for such acts can include jail time, fines, and mandatory registration as a sex offender.

Sexting (With a Minor)

Sexting, which involves sending sexually explicit messages, photos, or videos, is relatively common among adults. However, when this behavior involves a minor, it becomes a serious crime, even if the communication is "consensual." Sexting with a minor can result in charges related to child pornography or exploitation of a child, as the law views any sexually explicit materials involving minors as illegal.

Legal Consequences

Adults found guilty of soliciting or exchanging explicit content with minors face charges of possession, distribution, or production of child pornography, all of which carry significant penalties. Convictions can result in lengthy prison sentences, substantial fines, and mandatory registration as a sex offender. Even minors can face legal consequences if they are found distributing explicit content, though some leniency is often applied in cases involving close-in-age relationships where both parties are minors.

Have You Been Accused?

If you have been falsely accused of a sex crime, we encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting a defense attorney in Wichita about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled defense attorney by your side from the beginning.

