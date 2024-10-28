Arvig Secures Border To Border Grant To Expand Fiber Network In Stearns County

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERHAM, Minn., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig has been awarded a grant from the state of Minnesota's Border to Border Broadband Program to expand fiber internet access to more than 100 rural homes and businesses in central Minnesota.

Arvig will invest its grant award of $708,790 into a 26 route-mile fiber expansion project to bring gigabit internet speeds to 113 structures in Wakefield and Luxemburg townships, south of Cold Spring, Minn.

When complete, 46 unserved and 67 underserved locations will have access to fiber internet for the first time. The network will offer up to 10 Gigabit-per-second download speeds (1 Gbps upload) and up to 10 Gbps for businesses.

“It's becoming increasingly important for homes and businesses in rural Minnesota to have access to fiber with gig-level speeds,” said David Arvig, Vice President and COO at Arvig.“This grant funding helps Arvig close the connectivity gap and put underserved areas on a level playing field.”

The total cost of the project is $1,575,089 and includes local matching funds of $866,299. Of the matching funds, Stearns County and the Townships will contribute $661,537, with Arvig covering the remaining $204,762.

“Arvig has been a valued partner in the county's program to bring high-speed internet to rural Stearns County,” said Michael Williams, Stearns County Administrator.“The county is happy to continue its partnership with Arvig on this project.”

The state of Minnesota considers a location underserved if it has broadband service but the speeds are below 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload.

The project is on target for completion before Dec. 31, 2026.

About Arvig

Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider headquartered in Perham, Minnesota. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, phone, security and mobile services. Additionally, Arvig provides a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

