The Inside Out Perspective At PRISM Summit 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - The PRISM Summit 2024 returned on a high note, with over 140 PR practitioners joining the on 24 October at One Farrer Hotel. Organised by the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore , this year's distinguished keynote speakers were Ho Kwon Ping (Executive Chairman at Banyan Group) and Abel Ang (Chairperson, Advanced MedTech Investments).



This year's conference was anchored by three pillars driving organisational success in an ever-changing and hyperconnected world: organisational leadership; communications strategy and social media engagement. The conference included two keynote fireside Q&As, two panel discussions as well as a networking lunch with a diverse community of business leaders and PR professionals.



In his keynote, Abel Ang shared his perspectives on data-driven decision making, adding that he prefers to see AI as IA (Intelligence Augmentation). He added that students should assume that 100% of their education will become obsolete, so we will need IA to maximize our human potential and accentuate humanness. CEO in the Spotlight Ho Kwon Ping shared his perspectives on brand leadership, and stressed the importance of staying focussed on communicating a brand's values over using glossy adjectives.



The two panel discussions provided refreshing insights into the world of strategic PR and crisis communications. Featured speakers included Debra Soon (Group Head, Brand, Communications & Marketing at Singlife), Ross Gan (Chief Communications Officer, Bitdeer Group), Danny Tan (Managing Director, Grayling), Keso Kendall (SVP, APAC, Team Lewis), Jeanie Lee (Director, Clients & Markets of KPMG in Singapore) and Natasha Ann Zachariah (Correspondent, The Straits Times).



"The IPRS champions a vibrant, knowledge-driven PR industry powered by professionals who have honed their skills from learning and keeping up with the technological and economic forces that impact sustainable success. The event brought the communications community together. I am inspired by our distinguished speakers and fellow practitioners from both in-house and consultancies. We look forward to gathering future insights for Summit 2026," says Koh Juat Muay, President of IPRS.



The PRISM Summit is supported by Platinum Sponsor Redhill , Gold Sponsor Truescope , as well as Silver Sponsors IN and Rothman&Roman .



Says Manisha Seewal, Group President of Redhill Communications : "As the Platinum Sponsor of the PRISM Summit 2024, Redhill is proud to have supported such a prestigious event that fostered insightful discussions and sparked innovation in the public relations industry. The Summit's focus on leadership, communication strategy, and social media engagement resonated strongly with our mission to elevate businesses and create meaningful connections in today's hyperconnected world. We are thrilled to have been part of an event that highlighted the critical role of well-executed PR strategies in protecting reputations and shaping impactful narratives."



Since IPRS was formed in 1970, it has played a key role in supporting and growing Singapore's PR community, through learning and development as well as networking, to set industry standards and elevate public awareness for the PR industry.



More information on the IPRS PRISM Summit 2024 available .







