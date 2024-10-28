Careem Food launches ‘Member Mondays’ with exclusive weekly discounts for Careem Plus subscribers

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE - October 28, 2024: Careem Food introduces ‘Member Mondays’, a weekly perk offering exclusive food deals for Careem Plus subscribers. Every Monday, members can enjoy discounts on food orders from top brands like Allo Beirut, Shake Shack, Costa, Salata, and more.



Jaskaran Singh, VP of Careem Food, commented: “Customers choose Careem Plus because it delivers savings across so many daily services, from food and grocery delivery to rides and payments. With Member Mondays, we’re thrilled to add even more value to their membership and turn the typical Monday blues into something more colorful.”



Member Mondays has quickly gained popularity with Careem Plus proponents and attracted new supporters to the subscription program. In just the first two weeks of Member Mondays, Careem Food saw a 20% increase in Monday orders from participating brands, thousands of new Careem Plus subscriptions on a week-by-week basis, and a 25% rise in member reactivations compared to previous months.



Restaurants participating in Member Mondays include fan favorites such as Allo Beirut, Shake Shack, Under500, Sushi Art, Zaroob, Salata, The Palestinian Bakery, Chowking, Gino’s Deli, and Pinkberry, with discounts of up to 30% available to Careem Plus members.



Careem Plus members in Dubai and Abu Dhabi enjoy unlimited free delivery and member-only discounts on food and grocery orders, instant discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, credit back on 10 rides every month, as well as discounts on electronics purchases, home cleaning, laundry, and Careem Bike. Members save an average of AED 300 a month through their subscription, for a monthly fee of just AED 19, with active members saving up to AED 1,000 monthly. As of 2024, customers have saved over $28 million through Careem Plus.



To enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits across 15+ services, download or open the Careem App and subscribe to Careem Plus.







