Ping An Health Collaborates With Industry To Launch China's First Internet-Based Family Doctor Service Standards

recently participated in the finalization meeting for the "High-Quality Development Standards for Internet-Based Family Doctor Contracted Services" ("Internet-Based Family Doctor Service Standards") held in Beijing. The meeting brought together 20 experts in general practice, including chairs of general practice departments from various provinces and municipalities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shandong, and Jiangsu, as well as Professor Wu Hanji from The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. The meeting was chaired by Professor Chi Chunhua, Chairperson-designate, General Practice Branch of Chinese Medical Association.

It is reported that in recent years, driven by the "Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of Family Doctor Contracted Services" jointly issued by the National Health Commission of China and other ministries, the online and offline services of contracted family doctors, as well as the advancement of family doctor training, have become a focus of attention across society. High-quality contracted family doctor services entail a well-organized and sufficient service supply, reasonably diverse service content, technologically optimized service methods, and a more comprehensive guaranteed mechanism.

As early as 2019, Ping An Health's AI system

received the highest level of accreditation from The World Organization of Family Doctors ("WONCA"), the world's largest organization of family doctors. This year, WONCA will conduct another assessment and certification for Ping An Health's digital family doctor system, further demonstrating that China's AI-powered medical technology meets international standards. This also represents that Ping An Health's service quality - in terms of comprehensiveness, scalability, and innovation - will reach world-class levels. Furthermore, Ping An Health's involvement in drafting the Internet-Based Family Doctor Service Standards signifies that the Company's proposed online service standards have been officially elevated to national standards, potentially becoming the first national "High-Quality Development Standards for Internet-Based Family Doctor Contracted Services" in China.

At the meeting, Professor Chi Chunhua fully affirmed the project's phased achievements and expressed gratitude for the strong support from national experts, General Practice Branch of Chinese Medical Association, China International Medical Foundation, Ping An Health, and The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. She also announced that the "Internet-Based Family Doctor Service Standards" will be published on the platform of Standardization Administration of China and the Chinese Journal of General Practitioners by the end of 2024. Following extensive discussion, the experts confirmed that a pilot program for the "Internet-Based Family Doctor Service Standards" will be developed in collaboration with the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations and several leading medical institutions in China. The pilot program will facilitate the implementation of the standards and promote the nationwide advancement of high-quality family doctor contract services.

Notably, the attending experts highlighted three key strengths of the Standards:

First, the establishment of electronic health records (EHRs). The "Patient-Centered Medical Home" ("PCMH") model, introduced in the United States in 1967, underscored the importance of EHRs in improving the quality and efficiency of medical care. Drawing on this experience, Ping An Health leverages advanced internet technology to create EHRs for users, ensuring comprehensive, continuous and traceable health information. Regardless of a user's location, doctors can access their complete health records, providing a foundation for more accurate and comprehensive medical services. This not only enhances the quality and efficiency of care but also provides crucial support for family doctor management services. The experts agreed that EHRs contribute to personalized care, more efficient remote monitoring and management, improved disease management and prevention, and enhanced information sharing and collaboration between doctors and patients, ultimately driving the development of smart and information-based family doctor contract services.

Second is the innovative online family doctor service. Traditional family doctor services primarily rely on in-person visits. However, with societal advancements, user needs for family doctor services are constantly evolving. Ping An Health has responded to this shift by pioneering online family doctor services, enabling doctors to provide medical consultations and services anytime, anywhere. This innovative approach not only meets users' diverse needs but also aligns with the trend of digital healthcare development, earning high praise from the experts.

Finally, the integration of WONCA training and certification.

To ensure the quality and reliability of its family doctor services, Ping An Health has incorporated the training and certification system of WONCA. By providing professional knowledge and skills training, it equips doctors to handle a wide range of medical situations. This rigorous training and certification ensure that family doctors possess the necessary expertise and skills to deliver safe and reliable medical services. The experts concurred that this initiative will significantly enhance the overall quality of family doctor services, providing users with superior medical care.

The successful conclusion of this finalization meeting not only invigorates Ping An Health's family doctor service model but also provides valuable insights for the development of the online family doctor service nationwide. Looking ahead, Ping An Health will continue to collaborate with industry experts, committed to advancing the high-quality development of family doctor contracted services.

