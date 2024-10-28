The Summit Soars With Debut Full-Length Album, Firebirds And Aviators, Dropping November 1St

CINCINNATI, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Ohio's rock phenoms, The Summit, are set to launch their highly anticipated debut album, Firebirds and Aviators, on November 1st. Following their electrifying performances on tour with ZZ Top and Collective Soul, this powerhouse is primed to deliver a guitar-driven, soul-infused rock sound, produced by Collective Soul's own Will Turpin at the renowned Real 2 Reel Studios in Jonesboro, GA.

The Summit - Hit Me Up (Official Video)

The Summit Band Press Photo

Firebirds and Aviators Album Cover

Drawing inspiration from iconic rock forebears like Led Zeppelin, Humble Pie, and The Black Crowes, Firebirds and Aviators boasts a rich, vintage aesthetic. The album is pressed by the legendary Third Man Records, adding yet another layer of authenticity to this hard-hitting release available on vinyl and all major streaming platforms. Listen to Firebirds and Aviators here .

"The album delivers a potent blend of melodic riffs, powerful lyrics, and that undeniable vintage rock feel that fans have come to crave," says Chris Scott, The Summit's frontman. "Working with Will Turpin has been nothing short of transformative, and we can't wait for fans to experience the culmination of everything we've poured into Firebirds and Aviators."

In tandem with the album, The Summit has partnered with Sonder Brewing to release a specialty beer-You Betcha! Blackberry NE IPA, The Summit Edition-set to be unveiled alongside the album. This craft brew pays homage to the band's bold, unique flavor, blending a blackberry profile with a refreshing, modern IPA twist. The collaboration with Sonder Brewing marks a celebratory moment, bringing the music and craft beer communities together for one epic release day.

With a storied history on the road with some of rock's greatest legends, The Summit has been building a loyal fan base from coast to coast. The band-comprising Chris Scott (vocals), Mike Hennel (drums and vocals), Michael Walker (bass), Matt Goetz (guitar), Nathan Morgan (guitar), and James Wiley-Benes (keys and vocals)-continues to captivate audiences with a sound that's timeless yet fresh, resonating with listeners of all ages.

Mark your calendars for November 1st, as The Summit unveils Firebirds and Aviators across all platforms, with vinyl editions available through Third Man Records. For an exclusive taste of their latest tunes,

listen here , or raise a glass of You Betcha! IPA and join the celebration of one of rock's most dynamic debuts.

