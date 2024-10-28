Eisneramper Joins United Nations Global Compact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Commemorating World Sustainability Day on 10/30

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sustainability Day is a wonderful time to reflect on the importance of caring for our environment. Observed on the last Wednesday of every October, this celebration raises awareness about how we can embrace sustainable practices for ourselves and those around us.

Continuing our commitment to responsible business practices, collaboration, and innovation, EisnerAmper is proud to announce that it has signed on to the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC"). With a mission to advance societal and environmental goals, our participation aligns with our culture and commitment to our colleagues, clients, and the communities in which we live and work.

The UNGC is a call to organizations to ensure their operations and strategies reflect a responsibility to improve global human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption . Companies agree to support issues listed in the Sustainable Development Goals , which include Zero Hunger, Health and Wellbeing, and Sustainable Cities and Communities.

By joining the UNGC, EisnerAmper is taking a visible role to help build a better world, ensuring we remain both important and relevant in the markets we serve and beyond. "Our profession has a special role in serving the public trust, so making a clear and public commitment by joining the UNGC reinforces our purpose to make a positive difference for our clients and communities," said EisnerAmper's Chief Operating Officer Matt Morgan.

The UNGC is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, with more than 18,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in 160-plus countries. Learn more about the UNGC and the other organizations involved .

"EisnerAmper's impact extends beyond the firm as our team often helps clients navigate ESG, sustainability, and CSR-related issues by developing policies, validating current processes, providing guidance on reporting frameworks and regulations, using data to understand impact and risk, and designing and implementing roadmaps to translate strategy into action," said Charles Waring, EisnerAmper's ESG Practice Leader.

