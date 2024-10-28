BATCH Revolutionizes Logistics Pricing With AI And Quantum Computing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AI Pricing Influenced By Real-Time Trends To Enhance Accuracy

Batch Freight (BATCH), a trailblazing logistics company, is transforming the freight through its innovative combination of artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Through its Advanced Trucking & Logistics System (ATLAS), a subscription base offering of its next generation management system, BATCH is establishing new standards in freight pricing accuracy, speed, and comprehensiveness.

The company's groundbreaking system prices an impressive 200,000 freight lanes daily across the continental United States. This achievement is made possible by BATCH's unique fusion of advanced AI algorithms and quantum computing power. The technology offers pricing capabilities for specialized transportation modes including drayage containers, dry vans, refrigerated units, and flatbeds.

BATCH's innovative approach processes information in a new way and squeezes much more information from traditional sources than has previously been possible. This allows the company to provide carriers and shippers with the most up-to-date and competitive pricing information, enabling rapid and informed decision-making.

The impact of BATCH's innovation extends beyond pricing to the entire freight ecosystem. By providing more accurate and dynamic price quoting , the company is helping to reduce inefficiencies in the market, leading to better resource allocation and potentially lower costs for shippers.

According to BATCH CTO, Mirna Kusalovic, "Our AI-driven approach allows us to assess real-time market trends and extract detailed information from our data sources through proprietary algorithms, all of which influence our pricing accuracy and forecasting capability."



In a significant step towards sustainability, BATCH has developed proprietary AI technology for reducing empty miles and carbon emissions in drayage, import, and export shipping. This system optimizes container movements, significantly decreasing wasted trips and idle time at ports. By efficiently bundling shipments and coordinating pickups and deliveries, BATCH's AI not only cuts costs but also substantially reduces the carbon footprint of international trade operations.

"We're already working on ways to expand our predictive capabilities to other areas of the supply chain, always with the aim of driving efficiency, reducing costs, limiting carbon emissions, and improving decision-making," says Kusalovic.

Looking to the future, BATCH has partnered with a leading microchip manufacturer to integrate thousands of GPUs into its computing infrastructure. This massive expansion of processing power will enable BATCH to develop even more sophisticated AI and quantum models, promising to revolutionize logistics both domestically and internationally. The enhanced capabilities will allow for more precise predictive analytics, real-time route optimization, and advanced supply chain management solutions.

As BATCH continues to push the boundaries of logistics technology, the industry watches with keen interest. With its unparalleled blend of AI expertise, quantum computing power, and visionary leadership, BATCH is not just participating in the future of freight transportation – it's actively shaping it on a global scale.

The logistics world stands at the cusp of a new era, and BATCH is leading the way. As the company expands its services and refines its technology, it's clear that the ripple effects of its innovations will be felt throughout the global supply chain for years to come, promising a more efficient, sustainable, and interconnected future for international trade and transportation.

About Batch Freight: BATCH is the parent company of NEXT, CDL, and Hickory Transportation Services. BATCH is committed to transforming the logistics industry through innovative technology solutions that streamline operations and enhance efficiency. With a focus on leveraging AI and machine learning, BATCH is dedicated to empowering shippers and brokerages to thrive in a competitive market.

