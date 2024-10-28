Prime Minister Meets GCC Ministers Of Justice
10/28/2024 9:16:49 AM
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Monday with Their Excellencies and Highnesses participants in the meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
His Excellency welcomed the guests, wishing them success in their meeting in Doha.
