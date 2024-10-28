Progress Appoints Amanda Arria To The Role Of Chief People Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished leader with proven track record in developing people strategies and creating impactful employee experiences for global multi-billion-dollar organizations to enhance award-winning best employer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced the appointment of Amanda Arria as Chief People Officer (CPO), effective October 28, 2024. In her new role, Arria will be responsible for all aspects of Progress' global People Team function. She joins the Progress executive team, reporting directly to CEO Yogesh Gupta.

"Amanda Arria is an exceptional Human Resources professional with a talent for building strong employee-centric cultures and partnering with senior leaders, managers and cross-functional global teams,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress.“Her experience at multi-billion-dollar organizations and ability to align business and people priorities will be critical as Progress continues to successfully deliver upon our Total Growth Strategy.”

The Progress Total Growth Strategy focuses on three key pillars: Invest and Innovate, Acquire and Integrate and Drive Customer Success. In her new role, Arria will lead the ongoing evolution of the company's organization and culture to drive the successful execution of this strategy. She will align the People Team function to meet business objectives, sustain a committed and engaged workforce across the global organization of more than 2,500 employees and strengthen the company's overall organizational effectiveness.

Prior to Progress, Arria was Chief Human Resources Officer at EFI, a leader in digital imaging, where she led all aspects of the Human Resources function across both the EFI and Fiery businesses. Previously, she held global human resources leadership roles at Schneider Electric and EMC (acquired by Dell Technology). She is also well versed in M&A, having led the people and cultural integration efforts for numerous acquisitions throughout her career. Arria also founded Women in Energy, a global group of more than 5,000 women focused on connecting, networking and growing in the technology and energy industries.

“Progress has a tremendous culture built by people who are collaborative, accountable and innovative,” said Arria.“I want to build on that foundation by leveraging my global business experience to create a world-class people strategy that will empower Progress employees to thrive as the business continues to grow and evolve.”

Progress has continually been recognized as a Best Employer by Forbes, The Boston Globe, Boston Business Journal and more. Discover more about Progress by exploring its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report or browsing career opportunities at Progress.

