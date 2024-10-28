Hotelkey And Virdee Partner To Deliver Straight-To-Room Guest Experience With Joint Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beginning with LivAway Suites®, the companies bring fresh innovation to self-service check in further elevating the guest experience

Austin, TX, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virdee , a leader in self-service and check-in automation, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership with HotelKey , the fastest growing cloud-based hotel property management system for hotels, to offer an integrated solution that enhances guest and staff experiences at hotels. The collaboration will provide a unique, customizable joint product for hotels that leverages Virdee's technology-forward, guest-facing solution with HotelKey's intuitive, staff-facing platform.

LivAway Suites ®, a rapidly expanding extended-stay brand, is the first hotel chain to implement the combined Virdee-HotelKey solution. The joint system allows LivAway to manage front desk operations through remote staff via video call or through fully self-service, straight-to-room experiences for guests. Virdee's technology expands on HotelKey's staff-facing iPads by allowing guests to access self-service check-ins via mobile phone and iPad kiosks, creating a seamless, efficient experience whether staff are present or not. This technology allows LivAway to maintain a high-level of guest service at a great value for its guests.

The benefits of the Virdee-HotelKey joint solution include:



Streamlined Check-in: All arriving guests, including those from Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) such as Expedia and Booking.com, can both check-in and obtain room keys either via their mobile device or at iPad kiosks without the need to engage with staff.

Enhanced Guest Support: Remote assistance allows staff to help guests with all types of requests, such as a room lockout or an amenity restock, even when the lobby is unstaffed.

Increased Guest Experience: By enabling self-service options and eliminating the need to wait for staff support, such as for after-hours check-ins, guest review scores are improved compared to the traditional model. Efficient Staffing: Staff is free to engage in other tasks around the property while maintaining full visibility and service levels surrounding check-in operations.

“HotelKey is excited to partner with Virdee to offer an even more flexible and dynamic guest service solution to hotels,” said Aditya Thyagarajan, Co-Founder and President of HotelKey.“The ability for our property management system to integrate with Virdee's self-service check-in solution ensures that guests receive excellent service whether interacting with staff or using our automated systems.”

“LivAway is excited to be the first extended-stay hotel brand to leverage this powerful combination of Virdee and HotelKey technologies,” said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer at LivAway Suites.“Our guests love the convenience of checking in at any time, day or night, and our staff can provide more personalized service. Virdee and HotelKey understand the needs of LivAway Suites and have been an integral part of our launch this year.”

“Our partnership with HotelKey takes our guest-centric approach to new levels of convenience and customization,” said Branigan Mulcahy, Chief Operating Officer of Virdee.“Hotel staff can now deliver exceptional service through our integrated front-of-house platform, and guests benefit from the freedom of a self-service model that works on their terms, whether through their smartphones or our iPad kiosks.”

Virdee and HotelKey are looking to the future with plans to further innovate together and deliver customizable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry. As more hotels like LivAway Suites embrace a hybrid approach to guest services, the combined Virdee-HotelKey solution will ensure a seamless, efficient, and memorable hotel check-in experience.

About Virdee

Based in Austin, Texas, Virdee is a hospitality software company offering an innovative front-of-house platform that excels at providing a straight-to-room guest experience. Virdee's platform encompasses guest communications, user profile management, automated check-in and check-out, upsell optimization, and self-service room access. Flexible implementation options include mobile web, mobile app, iPad kiosk, and SDK. Virdee helps hotels elevate the guest experience while reducing pressure on staff.

Virdee serves clients in North America, Europe, and Asia including some of the largest resorts and hotels in the world. Visit to learn more.

About HotelKey

Founded in 2015, HotelKey serves seven large enterprise hotel chains, managing over 1.25 million live rooms and 18,000 hotels contracted globally. HotelKey's enterprise-grade, unified cloud platform streamlines every aspect of hotel operations through its seamlessly integrated modules: Property Management (PMS), Central Reservations (CRS), Point of Sale (RetailKey POS), Payment Management (PaymentKey), Event Management (EventKey), and Activity Management (ActivityKey). HotelKey also offers its solutions as single-point options, allowing properties to choose the specific tools they need. Designed specifically for hospitality, HotelKey provides a real-time, comprehensive view of property performance, guest behavior, and operational efficiency-all from one platform. Scalable and flexible, HotelKey supports both independent properties and large portfolios, helping leading brands drive profitability, streamline workflows, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

About LivAway Suites

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is an extended stay hotel brand designed to make guests feel more at home while traveling. It focuses on providing essential amenities and services for comfort at an affordable price. Created for developers, by developers®, LivAway Suites aims to innovate the traditional hotel franchise model with transparent pricing and better returns on investment. For more information, visit .

