Hotelplanner And Superlative Pickleball Travel & Resort Services Announce Exciting Partnership For Recreational Pickleball

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence agents (HotelPlanner.ai) and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network, and Superlative Pickleball Travel & Resort Services, a premier provider of pickleball-focused travel experiences, today announced a strategic partnership to offer exclusive hotel discounts to Superlative Pickleball Travel Club members.

This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to provide an unparalleled travel experience for recreational pickleball enthusiasts. Superlative Pickleball Travel Club members will now enjoy access to HotelPlanner's vast network of hotels, with exclusive discounts at thousands of properties worldwide. Whether traveling for a casual weekend getaway with friends or a week-long retreat focused on fun and relaxation, members can find the perfect accommodations at the best possible price.

“We are thrilled to partner with Superlative Pickleball Travel & Resort Services,” said Tim Hentschel, CEO, HotelPlanner.“This partnership allows us to connect with a passionate community of recreational pickleball players and provide them with exceptional value on their hotel stays. We believe this will enhance the overall travel experience for pickleball enthusiasts and contribute to the growth of the sport.”

Daniel Beeman at Superlative Pickleball Travel & Resort Services added,“Our members are avid pickleball players who seek out high-quality accommodations and fun-filled experiences at fully certified resorts. Partnering with HotelPlanner allows us to offer them an incredible benefit with exclusive discounts at a wide range of hotels. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing our members with the best possible travel options for their recreational pickleball adventures.”

This partnership is effective immediately. Superlative Pickleball Travel Club members can access their exclusive hotel discounts by visiting

About HotelPlanner:

HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence agents and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. The HotelPlanner platform provides comprehensive hotel booking services to individuals and groups worldwide. With a vast network of hotels and a user-friendly interface, Hotel Planner makes it easy to find and book the perfect accommodations for any type of travel.

About Superlative Pickleball Travel & Resort Services:

Superlative Pickleball Travel and Resort Services is the leading provider of comprehensive travel and resort solutions for the pickleball community. Our innovative platform disrupts pickleball travel by connecting players, resorts, clubs, and partners in a seamless marketplace. We leverage our expertise and assets to deliver exceptional value to all stakeholders.

The Superlative Pickleball Travel Club is the world's largest pickleball travel community, offering free membership, a complimentary Pickleball Travel Magazine subscription, and exclusive discounts on pickleball-focused travel packages.

Pickleball Travel Magazine is the premier publication for pickleball enthusiasts who love to explore the world. As the official magazine of the Superlative Pickleball Travel Club, we provide comprehensive coverage of the best pickleball destinations, resorts, events, and trips.

Contact:

Tim Gunstone

Chief Communications Officer, HotelPlanner Inc

...