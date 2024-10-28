Ascend Learning Appoints Proven Healthcare Technology Leader Dr. Lissy Hu As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greg Sebasky to Retire, Transition to Role of Chairman of the Ascend Board of Managers in January 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Learning, LLC (“Ascend” or“the Company”), a leading learning technology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Lissy Hu as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Hu succeeds Greg Sebasky, who is retiring after 10 years as CEO and will transition to the role of Chairman of the Ascend Board of Managers in January 2025.

Dr. Hu has deep experience building and leading transformational healthcare technology companies. She was previously the CEO of CarePort Health, a care coordination technology company she founded in 2012 to improve patient transitions by connecting hospitals and post-acute care providers. In 2020, CarePort Health was acquired by WellSky, where Dr. Hu most recently served as President, Connected Networks, working with providers and payers to optimize post-acute care outcomes across 2,500 hospitals, physician groups, risk-bearing entities and 130,000 post-acute, home and community-based providers.

Ascend Learning has been delivering critical learning solutions to the healthcare industry since 2008. The Company's offerings, educational content, software, simulation, and analytics, serve students, healthcare and educational institutions, and employers in all 50 states. Each year, Ascend Learning's products, from testing to certification, enable more than 60% of U.S. nursing school programs and are used by over 300,000 nursing students, more than 245,000 allied health professionals, 100,000 medical students, 145,000 fitness professionals and over 150,000 first responders.

“Over the last 10 years, we have grown the Ascend family of brands thoughtfully, building a market-leading provider of data-driven online learning tools,” said Mr. Sebasky.“As we sharpen our focus on developing and delivering tailored solutions across the healthcare ecosystem, Lissy's wealth of market experience and track record of driving positive outcomes through leading-edge technology makes her the perfect fit to lead Ascend forward. With Lissy at the helm, I am confident that Ascend will continue to grow, innovate and find new and better ways to help make communities across the U.S. healthier. I look forward to working with her and continuing to support the Ascend team and mission in my role as Chairman beginning in January.”

As communities across the U.S. face shortages of healthcare professionals, aging populations, and rising healthcare costs, Ascend is committed to delivering next-generation technology, content and analytics to train, develop and retain healthcare teams empowered to address these challenges.

“Fundamental to improving patient care is investing in our healthcare teams, and I am excited to further drive Ascend's success in enabling clients to achieve elevated learner and educator outcomes and to support workers as they progress through their careers,” said Dr. Hu.“Ascend's innovative learning solutions are needed now more than ever before, and I am honored to join a best-in-class organization and team that have such a significant, positive impact on the entire lifecycle of learning. I look forward to leading Ascend's next chapter of scalable growth.

“Under Greg's leadership, Ascend has solidified its position as a clear leader in the tech-enabled learning services market. I thank him for his strategic vision and invaluable contributions, and I look forward to working with him, our clients, our leaders, our employees and the Board to continue accelerating learning and professional success across the country,” continued Dr. Hu.

Dr. Hu earned a Doctor of Medicine from Harvard Medical School, a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in pre-medical studies and sociology from Columbia University.

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading provider of educational content and software tools for students, educational institutions, and employers. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at .

