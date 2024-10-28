HOCS Consulting Launches Client Portal To Enhance IT Support Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New portal streamlines IT service requests and tracking for clients across the U.S.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HOCS Consulting has launched a new Client Portal designed to give clients more control over their IT service management. The allows users to manage support requests, monitor progress and review quotes remotely.HOCS Consulting, a leading managed (MSP), continues to prioritize personalized IT solutions. With the introduction of the Client Portal, the company aims to support clients by providing easy, real-time access to their IT support needs.Portal FeaturesThe Client Portal will offer several important tools for IT service management:– Ticket Management: Clients can submit, track and update support requests with real-time status updates.– Quote Management: Clients will be able to view, approve and manage quotes for IT services.– Notes and Updates: The portal allows clients to track progress and review updates on existing requests.– Anywhere Access: The portal is available 24/7, eliminating the need to contact support via phone.“HOCS Consulting is committed to streamlining the IT management process for our clients,” said Richie Sinnreich, CEO at HOCS Consulting.“The Client Portal gives them more transparency and control, resulting in quicker service resolution and a better experience.”Gradual RolloutThe portal has been launched in a controlled environment with a select group of clients and will be rolled out to all HOCS clients in the coming months. This phased rollout ensures smooth implementation and allows clients to transition easily to the new system.“Our aim is to offer a tool that improves efficiency and service management,” Richie Sinnreich added.“We're excited to bring this new technology to all of our clients.”About HOCS ConsultingHOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what's best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.

