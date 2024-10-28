Devnagri AI Selected For Google's Inaugural AI Academy Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Devnagri AI, India's leading AI-powered translation platform, today announced it has been selected for Google's first-ever AI Academy program in APAC.



Devnagri AI joins a cohort of 23 innovative startups from across the region leveraging AI to address critical challenges in sectors ranging from healthcare and finance to security and sustainability.



Devnagri is a tech-led AI-powered translation that uses AI to provide highly localized and personalized translation solutions. Its customized translation API enables businesses to converse proficiently across languages. Devnagri's mission is to break down language barriers by helping private and government institutions increase reach and make their content accessible to their target audiences in their local languages. It focuses on linguistic and cultural nuances to bridge the gap and promote business growth.



Google's AI Academy is a comprehensive program designed to help startups accelerate their growth and impact by leveraging Google's latest AI technologies and expertise. Last week, the program kicked off with an intensive three-day boot camp in Singapore, where Devnagri AI connected with fellow startups and Google mentors. Startups in the program will receive over 170 hours of tailored mentorship from AI and Cloud experts, up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits, and opportunities to connect with fellow AI innovators across the APAC region.



"We are thrilled to be part of Google's AI Academy," said Devnagri AI's co-founder Himanshu Sharma who attended the program in Singapore. "This opportunity would allow us to polish our AI-powered solutions further, take advantage of Google's latest AI technologies, and network with other innovative AI startups in the region. We are confident that this program will help scale our solutions, reach new markets, and unlock growth for our customers", Sharma concluded.



