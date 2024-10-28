Marketing 360® Unveils Game-Changing Social App To Transform Social Media Management For Businesses And Increase Reach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® is thrilled to unveil a game-changing Social app that is set to revolutionize the way businesses manage their social media presence. This next-generation tool is poised to empower business owners to effortlessly enhance their social media strategies, making it easier than ever to increase their social reach and engagement-all in one place.
The new Social app, part of the powerful Marketing 360 platform, is packed with advanced features that make managing and growing social presence effortless and efficient for Marketing 360 users.
Effortless Social Post Content Creation
The Marketing 360 Social app offers multiple ways to create engaging content. Upload images and videos, use royalty-free images from Pexels, import custom media from Canva, or share a URL to pull in photos and captions automatically. With the new tools at users' fingertips, creating stunning posts that captivate any audience is now easier than ever.
AI-Powered Caption Generator
Creating social captions has never been simpler. Just enter a prompt, select a tone, and choose whether to include emojis or hashtags. In seconds, the Social app will generate a captivating caption, helping users maintain a consistent and professional tone across all posts.
Seamlessly Manage Multiple Accounts
With Marketing 360 Social, businesses can manage their social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok, and more, from one powerful dashboard-simplifying operations and reducing login fatigue.
Automate Social Posting with Drip or Recurring Campaigns
Create automated posting schedules that publish your content daily, weekly, or monthly-helping you stay consistent while saving time. Let your content work for you, even when you're not online.
Stay Organized with Tags
Quickly sort, organize, and recycle social content using custom tags, helping businesses maintain an organized library of creative assets for easy reuse.
Streamline Communication with Direct Message Management
Manage direct messages, monitor brand mentions, and keep tabs on recent posts across multiple accounts with the app's advanced monitoring tools. Never miss an opportunity to engage with your audience and respond in real-time.
Visualize Your Social Strategy with the Social Calendar
Plan and track your content with an intuitive social calendar, allowing you to easily see both past and upcoming posts. Gain clarity on strategy and ensure consistent engagement with your audience.
Drive Results with Actionable Analytics
Track audience growth, post engagement, and reach with intuitive social analytics reports. With actionable insights, users know exactly what's working and where to optimize for maximum impact.
With features designed to streamline content creation, automate processes, and deliver actionable insights, the new Marketing 360 Social app empowers users to manage their social presence more effectively than ever. Plus, the Social app seamlessly integrates with every other app within the Marketing 360 platform, making it the go-to solution for busy business owners who want to manage and market their business in one unified system.
About Marketing 360
Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, Marketing 360 is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.
