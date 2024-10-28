Orchest Technologies Announces New Software Company Orchest Automation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchest Technologies , the recipient of this year Best & Software Development at the Global Connectivity Awards by Capacity in London, announced the founding of Orchest (OA), a new software company that will focus on helping Network Providers and Enterprises orchestrate their network and infrastructure assets from a single platform.

With a clear vision to transform the through automation, OA unique is designed from the customer's perspective to address today's challenges, including lengthy response times during commercial interactions and subpar customer experiences caused by outdated business processes and manual work.

Orchest Automation will offer unique solutions including Network Quoting Tool, Installation Tracker, Service Inventory, Business Intelligence, Tech Support Management, E-Commerce, Network Geo-Visualization, API Enablement & Management, ERP and CRM deployment, Billing and Invoicing control and much more. The company already has customers in Southeast Asia, The Americas and Europe.

"We are proud to found Orchest Automation to help our industry become more efficient and automated. We built the Orchest platform from a customer standpoint to resolve our industry challenges. After seen the results in our own business, we want to enable other carriers and enterprises achieve level of efficiencies that were unknown for our industry," said Jeremy Villalobos, CEO at Orchest Automation.

With over a decade of experience in delivering innovative network solutions, Orchest Technologies has established itself as a pioneer in fully automated end-to-end customer experience. The company's holistic approach to network intelligence, transparency, ground-breaking process automation, and world-class customer engagement has set new industry standards in the industry. Following the success with their own business, Orchest is aiming to increase automation adoption worldwide by commercializing their unique platform.

"Digital Transformation is about adopting the right technologies to improve business practice for the better of our customers, this is what Orchest Automation is all about," said Justo Valladares, Chairman of Orchest Technologies.

About Orchest Automation

Orchest Automation is software company and part of the Orchest Technologies group. Pioneer of the fully automated end-to-end customer experience for network providers with presence in 17 countries. Over the last 5 years it has rewritten the rules of network orchestration by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and a world-class customer engagement.

