Court Sets Preventive Measures For Six Defendants In Holosiivskyi TCC Case

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court in Kyiv has set preventive measures for six individuals involved in a case of facilitating military draft evasion, including employees from the Holosiivskyi District Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC).

This information was shared by Tatiana Sapyan, a communications advisor for the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“In the case regarding the Holosiivskyi District TCC, three TCC employees and three civilians have received various preventive measures. One suspect was placed under round-the-clock house arrest, while the rest were remanded in custody with the option to post bail ranging from nearly 250,000 to 6 million UAH,” Sapyan said.

None of the suspects has posted bail and they remain in custody. The pre-trial investigation in this criminal case is ongoing.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation detained three officials from the Holosiivskyi TCC and three civilians who allegedly organized an illegal scheme allowing military-eligible individuals to evade conscription. During searches, authorities uncovered USD

1.2 million in cash and a collection of luxury cars.

According to investigators, TCC employees and the head of the district's military medical commission formed a criminal group offering 'services' to those seeking to avoid the draft. The group was organized by a civilian who found clients, collected necessary documents, and delivered them to the TCC.

Searches revealed documents and records potentially indicating illegal removals from military records and draft evasion for thousands of conscription-eligible individuals.