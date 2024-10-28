NATO Sec Gen Confirms Presence Of N. Korean Troops In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General Mark Rutte has confirmed the presence of North Korean in Russia and their deployment to the Kursk region to participate in the war against Ukraine.

He made this statement today at NATO Headquarters following a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with high-ranking representatives from South Korean national intelligence, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Today I can confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, and that North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region. The deployment of North Korean troops represents: one – a significant escalation in the DPRK's ongoing involvement in Russia's illegal war; two – another breach of UN Security Council resolutions; and three – a dangerous expansion of the Russian war," Rutte emphasized.

"NATO calls on Russia and the DPRK to sieze these actions immediately. The deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a threat to both Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security. It undermines peace on the Korean Peninsula and fuels the Russian war against Ukraine," the Alliance chief added.

He reminded that Pyongyang has already supplied Russia with millions of artillery shells and ballistic missiles. Such actions are fueling a large-scale conflict in the heart of Europe and undermining global peace and security. Putin is providing North Korea with military technologies and other support to circumvent international sanctions. According to Rutte, this only underscores the importance of democracies around the world standing together to uphold their values and confront common security challenges.

"The deployment of North Korean troops to Kursk is also a sign of Putin's growing desperation. Over 600,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in Putin's war, and he is unable to sustain his assault in Ukraine without foreign support. This is because the Ukrainians are fighting back with courage, resilience, and ingenuity. NATO allies will continue to support a free and democratic Ukraine because Ukraine's security is our security," the Secretary General stressed.

Rutte stated that today NATO allies discussed the need to further strengthen military support for Ukraine. Allies are actively consulting on this development both within Ukraine and with their Indo-Pacific partners.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely. Later today I have scheduled calls with President Yoon of the Republic of Korea and with Defense Minister Umerov of Ukraine," Rutte pointed out.

As previously reported, on October 28, a South Korean government delegation participated in a meeting of the North Atlantic Council to discuss information about the deployment of military personnel from North Korea to the war in Ukraine.