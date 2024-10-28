عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Fire At Civilian Car In Kherson Region, One Wounded

Russians Fire At Civilian Car In Kherson Region, One Wounded


10/28/2024 9:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired at a civilian car in the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region, wounding a 35-year-old driver.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Bilozerka,” the statement said.

As noted, due to the explosives dropped on the vehicle, the 35-year-old driver suffered an explosive injury and a concussion.

Read also: Five killed, 13 injured as enemy shells 19 settlements in Kherson region in past day

The victim went to the hospital on his own. He was provided with the necessary medical care.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 47-year-old woman who had been injured the day before by enemy shelling of the city turned to the hospital in Kherson .

MENAFN28102024000193011044ID1108824780


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search