Russians Fire At Civilian Car In Kherson Region, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian fired at a civilian car in the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region, wounding a 35-year-old driver.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Bilozerka,” the statement said.

As noted, due to the explosives dropped on the vehicle, the 35-year-old driver suffered an explosive injury and a concussion.

Five killed, 13 as enemy shells 19 settlements inregion in past day

The victim went to the hospital on his own. He was provided with the necessary medical care.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 47-year-old woman who had been injured the day before by enemy shelling of the city turned to the hospital in Kherson .