Russians Fire At Civilian Car In Kherson Region, One Wounded
Date
10/28/2024 9:09:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired at a civilian car in the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region, wounding a 35-year-old driver.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Bilozerka,” the statement said.
As noted, due to the explosives dropped on the vehicle, the 35-year-old driver suffered an explosive injury and a concussion.
The victim went to the hospital on his own. He was provided with the necessary medical care.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 47-year-old woman who had been injured the day before by enemy shelling of the city turned to the hospital in Kherson .
