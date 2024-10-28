Ehealth Achieves HITRUST I1 Certification For Managing Data Protection And Mitigating Cybersecurity Threats

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Certification validates that eHealth is utilizing leading security practices to protect sensitive information

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today eHealth, (Nasdaq: EHTH ) (eHealth ), a leading private insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved HITRUST i1 certification for its carrier integration hosted through Web Services, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to uphold the highest standards of information security and compliance in the healthcare industry.

"This certification underscores our dedication to safeguarding sensitive healthcare data,"

said Ketan Babaria, Chief Digital Officer at eHealth. "Achieving HITRUST i1 certification demonstrates our adherence to the HITRUST Common Security Framework, which integrates a comprehensive range of regulatory standards. This reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining compliance and ensuring the highest levels of data protection."

Key Benefits of HITRUST i1

Certification



Risk management:

The certification process involved a rigorous risk assessment and the implementation of advanced security controls to mitigate potential threats to our systems. This proactive approach enhances our enterprise-wide risk management strategy, ensuring the resilience of our information infrastructure.

Stakeholder confidence: Earning HITRUST certification strengthens our credibility among clients, partners, and stakeholders. It demonstrates our commitment to data security, instilling confidence in those we serve and collaborate with. Market leadership:

Achieving HITRUST certification positions eHealth ahead of many of its competitors, paving the way for future opportunities in business process outsourcing (BPO) and captive engagements.

"HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal team and external stakeholders confidence that we are adhering to the highest standards of cybersecurity," said Fran Soistman, CEO of eHealth. "Strong cybersecurity practices are critical to reducing information security risk and protecting our organization and partners. This certification is a testament to our commitment to maintaining top-tier data protection and compliance."

With this certification, eHealth is positioned to continue delivering secure, compliant, and reliable services to its customers, further solidifying its role as a leader in healthcare innovation.

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH )

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at eHealth

or call us to speak with a licensed insurance agent at 1-833-964-1202, TTY 711. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit e H ealth .com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and X .

Media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]



Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

650-210-3111

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED