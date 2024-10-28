(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BBDO Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Chris Beresford-Hill to Serve as Competition Chair for the First Time

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) announced today the Call for Entries for the first tier of its 2024-25 American Advertising Awards. The American Advertising Awards is the U.S. advertising industry's largest and most representative competition of its kind, befitting the

AAF which is widely recognized as the "unifying voice for advertising."

The AAF American Advertising Awards is the U.S. ad industry's largest & most representative competition of its kind

Chris Beresford-Hill, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Worldwide and Competition Chair, 2024-25 AAF American Advertising Awards

Beginning today, entrants can compete in the three-tiered national competition, vying to win an ADDY Award as the best in their respective markets. Winners from the 120 first-tier, local market competitions then advance to compete on the District level, with District winners forwarded to the national stage.

The American Advertising Awards attracts more than 25,000 entries annually. Last year, just 65 Gold

ADDY Awards were bestowed nationally in the professional portion of the competition.

"The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising," said Steve Pacheco, President & CEO, AAF. "This year, we are especially proud to announce our first-ever Competition Chair – BBDO Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Chris Beresford-Hill – underscoring our commitment to honor the spirit of creative excellence within our industry and the prestige that comes with winning an ADDY."

Said Chris Beresford-Hill, "I'm honored to support the AAF-an organization that celebrates excellence in our industry and actively gives back to it. And I'm excited to chair the American Advertising Awards specifically because it's a chance to recognize great work that is not only highly creative but is also highly effective for our clients' businesses. That's where the real magic is."



The 2024-25 American Advertising Award winners will be announced at the American Advertising Awards National Gala in Pittsburgh on Friday, June 6, 2025. Proceeds for entries are used to enhance advertising through programs such as public service internships, advocacy groups, advertising education and consumer awareness. In other words, win/win: win an ADDY, help the industry.

here to learn more about how to enter the first tier of the 2024-25 American Advertising Awards.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION (AAF)

Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Its membership is comprised of more than 50 corporate members made up of the nation's leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies; a national network of 35,000 advertising professionals; and more than 5,000 student members. The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including Advertising Day on the Hill, the Advertising Hall of Fame, the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the American Advertising Awards, the HBCUs for Advertising Fellowship, the National Student Advertising Competition, the Mosaic Awards, the Most Promising Multicultural Students Program and Mosaic10. For more information, visit

SOURCE American Advertising Federation

