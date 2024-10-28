Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. To Release Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results
Date
10/28/2024 9:01:18 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS ) will issue a press release on Friday, November 1, 2024 before the market opens reporting results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The Company generally hosts two earnings conference calls per year, one for its fiscal second quarter and one for its fiscal fourth quarter – which schedule allows for a mid-season update, followed by a full-season review. Accordingly, the Company will not hold an earnings conference call this quarter.
About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at .
|
Contacts :
|
Ari Danes, CFA
Investor Relations and Financial Communications
(212) 465-6072
|
Justin Blaber
Financial Communications
(212) 465-6109
|
|
|
Grace
Kaminer
Investor Relations
(212) 631-5076
|
SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN28102024003732001241ID1108824697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.