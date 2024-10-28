Forklift Truck Market Is USD 106.4 Billion By 2032 Due To Growing Demand For Warehouse Automation & E-Commerce Sectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Forklift Truck Market

Growing investments in infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, are driving the demand for forklifts in construction, logistics, and manufacturing

- SNS InsiderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Forklift Truck Market Size was valued at USD 58.86 Billion in 2023 and is now anticipated to grow to USD 106.4 Billion by 2032, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Lifting the Future: How E-Commerce and Automation are Transforming the Forklift Truck MarketThe Forklift Truck Market is witnessing significant expansion, primarily driven by the growing emphasis on warehouse automation and the rising adoption of electric forklifts. As e-commerce continues to flourish, the demand for quicker deliveries and efficient logistics has compelled businesses to invest in advanced material handling technologies. Forklift trucks are integral to this evolution, functioning as essential tools within modern warehouses. Their capability to automate storage and retrieval processes enhances operational efficiency, thereby minimizing lead times crucial for businesses striving to maintain a competitive edge in today's rapid market. Additionally, safety concerns in industries that frequently utilize forklifts are prompting a greater focus on automated solutions, highlighting the importance of modernizing equipment to reduce accidents and enhance worker safety. The flexibility and cost-effectiveness of forklift trucks further contribute to their growing appeal.As businesses seek to streamline operations and address safety issues, the demand for advanced forklifts, including electric variants, is on the rise. This trend not only supports operational enhancements but also aligns with sustainability goals, as electric forklifts are often more environmentally friendly. Major The Key Players of Forklift Truck MarketToyota Industries Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, Kion Group AG, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd, Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Industrial Vehicle, Hangcha Group, Komatsu LtdMarket Segmentation: The Rise of Electric Forklifts and High-Capacity SolutionsBy Technology: Electric forklifts dominated the market with a share of approximately 67.12% in 2023. They are acknowledged as environmentally friendly alternatives to internal combustion engine (ICE) forklifts. Ongoing improvements in battery technology, especially lithium-ion batteries, have increased their popularity due to enhanced safety and reduced maintenance costs compared to traditional lead-acid batteries.By Capacity: The segment of forklifts with a capacity above 5 tons held a dominant share of around 63.06% in 2023. This dominance arises from the growing need for material handling and heavy lifting in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and construction. As companies expand and global trade rises, the demand for high-capacity forklifts continues to increase. Ongoing improvements in battery technology, especially lithium-ion batteries, have increased their popularity due to enhanced safety and reduced maintenance costs compared to traditional lead-acid batteries.By Capacity: The segment of forklifts with a capacity above 5 tons held a dominant share of around 63.06% in 2023. This dominance arises from the growing need for material handling and heavy lifting in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and construction. As companies expand and global trade rises, the demand for high-capacity forklifts continues to increase.Key Regional Development: Asia-Pacific's Dominance in the Forklift Truck MarketThe Asia-Pacific region dominated the Forklift Truck Market, holding approximately 42.4% market share in 2023. This growth can be linked to several key factors, such as the swift adoption of automation in manufacturing and warehousing, which greatly improves operational efficiency. Nations like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the way in implementing advanced solutions within their supply chain processes. Additionally, the surge in e-commerce activities requires enhanced material handling efficiency in warehouses, which in turn boosts the demand for advanced forklift solutions.Key Market SegmentsBy Product. Warehouse. CounterbalanceBy Technology. Electric. ICE (Internal Combustion Engine)By Application. Manufacturing. Logistic. Retail & Wholesale. OthersBy Capacity. Below 5 tons. Above 5 tonsRecent DevelopmentsIn January 2024: The American subsidiary of Hangcha unveiled the XE Series electric lithium-ion pneumatic forklift, capable of lifting loads ranging from 4,000 lb. to 7,600 lb. This forklift features maintenance-free battery packs, three battery options, and up to 11 hours of runtime. Additionally, it is equipped with heating elements for enhanced performance in cold weather conditions. In May 2023: As part of Toyota Industries Corporation, The Raymond Corporation introduced electric forklifts designed for outdoor applications. These two new models, with capacities of 4,000 and 11,000 pounds, offer enhanced performance and sustainable handling solutions, catering to the increasing demand for versatile and efficient material handling equipment.In March 2023: Kion Group launched its new Linde E20 – E35 electric forklift series, boasting improved energy efficiency and a lower total cost of ownership. With a focus on user-friendliness and safety, these models are designed to meet the demands of modern warehousing. 