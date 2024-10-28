US Election 2024: 'Floating Island Of Garbage' - Puerto Rico Insult At Trump Rally Sparks Backlash

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President Donald 's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday night, intended as his final campaign message ahead of Election Day, ignited controversy over offensive remarks and divisive rhetoric from his allies. Held just over a week before voters head to the polls, the event drew condemnation from critics for its inflammatory tone.

Controversial remarks

The event was marked by a series of racially charged comments, with speakers making derogatory statements about Puerto Rico and Vice President Kamala Harris . Stand-up comedian Tony Hinchcliffe sparked backlash after referring to Puerto Rico as a“floating island of garbage,” comparing the U.S. territory to the Pacific Ocean's garbage patch.

The Trump campaign distanced itself from Hinchcliffe's comments, with senior adviser Danielle Alvarez stating,“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

High-profile attendees

The rally featured appearances from public figures, including former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, TV personality Dr Phil McGraw, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Republican politicians such as House Speaker Mike Johnson and Representatives Byron Donalds and Elise Stefanik also attended.

Melania makes rare appearance as Trump rallies crowd with familiar message

In a rare appearance, Melania Trump introduced her husband, who opened his speech with a familiar question:“Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” The crowd responded with a resounding“No!” Trump framed the election as a pivotal choice, asserting that the country faces either“four more years of gross incompetence and failure” or the start of“the greatest years in the history of our country.”

New caregiver tax credit and immigration promises

Trump announced a new policy proposal: a tax credit for family caregivers, aimed at appealing to older adults and blue-collar workers. The proposed credit joins Trump's tax platform, which includes pledges to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits, tips, and overtime pay.

Turning to familiar issues of foreign policy and immigration, Trump reiterated his hardline stance, advocating for the death penalty for any migrant convicted of killing a U.S. citizen and promising to end“the migrant invasion” on his first day in office. However, as his remarks extended to nearly an hour, some attendees began to leave the venue.

Trump praised Elon Musk , tech billionaire Elon Musk, who played a prominent role in Trump's campaign message, as a“genius”. Musk, whose companies like Tesla and SpaceX have substantial government contracts, has recently faced criticism over his interactions with foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Onstage, Musk supported Trump's proposed commission, stating,“Your money is being wasted, and the department of government efficiency is going to fix that.”

In a contrasting message, Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigning in Philadelphia on Sunday, visited a Puerto Rican restaurant and shared a video pledging to“invest in Puerto Rico's future” if elected. Her campaign issued a statement condemning Trump's rally, accusing it of promoting a“dangerously divisive and demeaning message.”

Trump's former 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, also weighed in, accusing Trump of“re-enacting” a 1939 pro-Nazi rally held at Madison Square Garden, amplifying criticism of the event's polarizing atmosphere.

As Election Day nears, Trump's rally revealed the sharp contrast between his message and that of his Democratic opponents, underscoring the high stakes in a divided political landscape.