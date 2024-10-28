Iran's agricultural product exports rise 28 percent in 7 months annually

(MENAFN) Iran's agricultural product exports have seen a significant boost, increasing by 28 percent in value during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 20 to October 21. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported approximately 3.8 million tons of agricultural goods valued at USD2.2 billion during this period, also reflecting a 16 percent increase in weight compared to the same timeframe last year.



Among the top exported agricultural items, pistachios led with USD614 million in exports, followed by tomatoes at USD226 million, watermelons at USD139 million, apples at USD124 million, and dates at USD123 million. This robust performance in the agricultural sector builds upon previous reports, which indicated that Iran exported around 3.2 million tons of agricultural products worth USD1.7 billion in the first half of the current calendar year (March 20 to September 21), representing a year-on-year value increase of 26 percent and a 20 percent rise in weight.



Looking at the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, the value of Iran’s agricultural and foodstuff exports grew by 22.5 percent, as noted by the spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade, Ruhollah Latifi. During that year, Iranian producers successfully exported approximately USD6.3 billion worth of agricultural and food products, with agro-food items accounting for 12.8 percent of the country’s total non-oil exports.



Iraq emerged as the leading destination for Iran's agro-food products during the previous year, importing USD1.986 billion worth, which constituted 31.5 percent of Iran's total agricultural and food product exports. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranked second, with imports valued at USD751 million, followed closely by Russia, which imported USD521.5 million worth of these products. This trend highlights the growing significance of agricultural exports in Iran's overall trade landscape.

