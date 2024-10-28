This Holiday Season Vision Films To Release Jurassic Pet 3, Third Installment Of 'The Adventures Of Jurassic Pet' Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the limited North American Transactional

VOD release of the family film, Jurassic Pet 3 on November 19, 2024. Although the third in a series, Jurassic Pet 3 is a stand-alone story for all ages. Vision Films acquired the feature-length in a deal with Ace Entertainment to distribute in North America via Vimeo, Vudu, Play, and hoopla streaming services, as well as most US cable and satellite providers. The film's production team, Paris based ACE Entertainment Films, also produced the successful The Adventures of Jurassic Pet, The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret, and the recent The Magician's Raincoat, also distributed by Vision Films. Directed by Ryan Bellgardt (Gremlin, The Adventures of Jurassic Pet 2: The Lost Secret) and Chris Hoyt, written by Chris Hoyt, Jerome Reygner-Kalfon, and Sebastien Semon, produced by Ryan Bellgardt, Emily Taylor, Chris Hoyt, and executive produced by Jerome Reygner-Kalfon and Sebastien Semon.

Jurassic Pet 3 Movie Poster for All Ages

Synopsis: When a shy young girl and her outgoing brother come across a mysterious egg, they are shocked when a dinosaur hatches! When it gets loose,

they have to get to it before a documentary film crew does. Along the way, they meet an older man and barista who know more about where the dinosaur came from and together, they work to get it back to its home, so it won't be exploited in our world. Watch the trailer .

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films, shares, "Jurassic Pet 3 is a film that will captivate children and adults alike.

With its incredible special effects that bring dinosaurs to life and its talented cast of kids and adults, the whole family will love this film."

Executive Producer Sebastien Semon says, " Jurassic Pet 3 is an exciting and heartwarming adventure movie that brings the wonder of dinosaurs to life for the whole family. We are thrilled to continue this journey with Vision Films, and we hope audiences of all ages will enjoy the magic, fun, and imagination that this film offers."

The film stars Ava Torres (The Really Loud House, Guardians of Time), Marila Lombrozo (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Brooks Ryan (Reagan), Sophie Proctor (Ghoster, The Adventures of Jurassic Pet 2: The Lost Secret), Jobie James (Tulsa King), Cody Pennington (Twisters)

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms



About Ace Entertainment

Founded in 2004 by Managing Partners Jérôme Reygner-Kalfon and Sébastien Semon, ACE Entertainment finances, produces, handles worldwide sales and international distribution for film and television projects across all platforms. With a catalogue of over 500 projects, the company is part of the SJ Investments Group with offices in Paris, London and Los Angeles.

