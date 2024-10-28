Paytome Completes Seed Round To Revolutionize Fintech As The Amazon Of Financial Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PayToMe Simplifies Global Payments, Cross-Border Transactions, and Drives Inclusion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayToMe , an AI-driven fintech simplifying global payments and cross-border transactions for SMBs, proudly announces the successful completion of its Seed Round, with investments from Startupbootcamp and ACH Australia Investments Pty Ltd. This milestone accelerates PayToMe's mission to build the first-ever fintech marketplace , empowering SMBs to access a comprehensive suite of financial services in one platform-similar to Amazon's transformation of e-commerce. PayToMe is also deeply committed to promoting financial inclusion, ensuring that even underserved businesses can access critical financial tools.

Startupbootcamp - The world's top accelerator

Completion of Seed Round

Since 2010, Startupbootcamp has operated over 150 accelerators in more than 20 countries, helping over 1,600 startups reach their full potential. On average, startups in the program experience a 2.5x increase in valuation and raise approximately €1.5 million within six to twelve months of completing the accelerator.

"PayToMe is honored to receive seed investment and join the Startupbootcamp Cohort, an honor reserved for the top 1% startups globally ," said Mike Ulker, CEO and Founder of PayToMe. "With the support of

Startupbootcamp, the world's top accelerator, we are significantly accelerating our growth."

Value Proposition

Globally, over 400 million SMBs lose $48 billion annually due to fraud, invoicing errors, payment delays, representing a $150 billion opportunity in the fintech

PayToMe solves these inefficiencies with an AI-powered platform for global payments, customizable invoicing, and cross-border transactions. Through leading partners like Plaid , Stripe , and US Bank , we connect 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications globally, creating an inclusive, scalable, and efficient financial ecosystem. Backed by strategic partners and shareholders including Startupbootcamp , ACH Australia Investments Pty Ltd. , and AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX ), PayToMe is well positioned to revolutionize fintech on a global scale, offering a compelling opportunity for investors committed to global financial inclusion.

Preparing for Series A Funding

Following the successful seed round, PayToMe is now preparing for its Series A funding. The proceeds from the funding will be used to scale its platform, expand its go-to-market strategy, and drive cross-border user acquisition. With a proven track record, global partnerships, and cutting-edge technology, PayToMe is ready to accelerate its growth and make a lasting impact on the financial services sector.

About PayToMe:

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe is a fintech marketplace specializing in AI-driven payment solutions, cross-border financial transactions, and customizable digital invoicing for over 100 countries. With connections to 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications through technology and strategic partnerships, including Stripe , Plaid , US Bank , Startupbootcamp , and AppTech Payments Corp . (Nasdaq: APCX ), PayToMe is at the forefront of innovation in the financial services industry. Its suite of services, including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), empowers businesses to optimize financial processes, enhance cash flow, reduce fraud while contributing to a sustainable and socially responsible financial ecosystem. PayToMe has been honored with eight American and International business awards for Technology Excellence and Social Impact. For more information, visit

