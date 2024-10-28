Composecure Achieves ISO 27001 Certification For Premium Card Manufacturing, Reinforcing Commitment To Security And Quality

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced it achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its premium card operations. ISO/IEC 27001 is the globally recognized information security management system (ISMS) standard. It sets out the criteria for organizations to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive information, offering rigorous standards for risk management and security controls.

“Security is a top priority in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Greg Maes, COO of CompoSecure.“This certification establishes our unwavering dedication to safeguarding our clients' information and assets.”

CompoSecure has demonstrated its ability to manage and protect data through comprehensive security practices that meet the most stringent global benchmarks. It assures clients and partners that the company adheres to the best international practices for information security, protecting sensitive data throughout the entire card manufacturing lifecycle-from design to production and delivery.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers, enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure's innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit and .

