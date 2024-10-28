Due Diligence Works, LLC Launches Major DDW Product Portal Technology Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DDW announces major tech release enhancing the DDW Product Portal, Reg-BI and ERISA Rollover Wizard Tool Suite

- Kevin Hughes, Chief Growth OfficerMOSELEY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Due Diligence Works, LLC. announced the launch of a major update to the DDW Product Portal, Reg-Bi and ERISA Wizard reg tech suite. Key features include the reasonably available alternative EASY button.Powered by DDW's deep quantitative and qualitative research and product due diligence, Advisors can research product based on client needs and protection concerns to drill down the best product for the client and include reasonably available alternatives in 1 click.If the advisor already has the right product in mind, the EASY button will populate reasonably available alternatives in 1 click populating the Reg-BI Wizard to complete required documentation in minutes.As DDW continues to raise the bar on product due diligence, the Carrier Service Score has now been digitized for delivery and includes the Service Strength Score. DDW is the only company offering forward looking components to providing insight on a carrier.The Service Strength Score details a score based on a carriers Responsiveness, Product, Technology, Partnership, and In-Force Client Servicing. DDW's goes beyond just focusing on financial strength because BOTH are just as important.This release announcement covers all aspects of the DDW Product Portal. Additional features include a complete redesign of the product selection module within the Reg-BI and ERISA Rollover Wizards tools.Advisors can now benefit from DDWs proprietary product scoring added to the product view along with enhancements to the product search user interface. A Personalization feature has been added allowing advisors to configure look and feel along with navigation preferences to the DDW Product Portal that best fits their preferences.About Due Diligence Works, LLC.Due Diligence Works, Inc. supports Broker-Dealers and RIAs two ways:1.) Due Diligence and Research on investment products and the companies that manufacture them. ForHome Offices, we support Product Committees in their product shelf management efforts. For Advisors, weput all products in one place to facilitate Product Research, Product Comparison (across multiple producttypes) and Product Selection for individual clients.2.) RegTech Tools such as theDDW Reg BI Tool (with our Reasonable Available Alternatives engine)DDW 401k Rollover Tool (that solves for PTE 2020-02)DDW RegTech Master Wizard Series for Annuities and Asset Management Products.For more information, please visit .

