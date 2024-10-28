Queryloom Expands Partnership With Zluck Solutions For AI-Driven Social Media Enhancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Queryloom extends its partnership with Zluck Solutions to enhance AI tools, real-time communication, and innovation, driving cutting-edge user experiences

- Diego FranchiniHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Queryloom , the emerging data-driven social network, is thrilled to announce the extension of its partnership with Zluck Solutions, a leading software development company based in India. This continued collaboration marks an exciting step in the development of Queryloom's AI-based solutions and a variety of cutting-edge social media features.As part of the partnership, Zluck Solutions will support the ongoing development of Queryloom's innovative AI tools, including real-time fact-checking, content summarization, equal-weight comment analysis, and key enhancements to Queryloom's AI model, CAMI. These tools will provide users with deeper insights and create a more interactive and transparent social media experience. In addition, the collaboration will extend to boosting Queryloom's data and analytics capabilities, which are central to the platform's mission to create a socially conscious and information-rich environment.Beyond AI, this partnership will also focus on expanding real-time communication features such as messaging and file sharing, as well as exploring future social applications that will reshape how users connect and engage on the platform.Diego Franchini, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Queryloom, commented on the partnership, saying:"The collaboration with Zluck Solutions has been instrumental in driving forward Queryloom's mission to redefine how people interact with data and each other. Zluck's technical expertise and commitment to innovation have accelerated the evolution of our platform, and I am excited to continue this journey, developing AI-powered tools and expanding our reach together."Maulik Vora, CEO of Zluck Solutions, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:"We are incredibly proud to extend our collaboration with Queryloom, a team whose vision and determination align perfectly with our technical know-how in AI integration, mobile, and web development. Together, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in social media, creating smarter, data-driven interactions and a better user experience for all."Queryloom and Zluck Solutions remain dedicated to developing and integrating future technologies to offer a seamless and transformative social media experience. This extended partnership will enable both companies to continue innovating and delivering features that empower users and improve the way they connect, share, and engage.About QueryloomQueryloom is a data-driven social network founded with the mission of reshaping how users interact with information and each other. By leveraging AI and data analytics, Queryloom aims to create a socially conscious platform where content is enriched with real-time insights and collaboration.About Zluck SolutionsZluck Solutions is a software development company based in India, specializing in AI integration, mobile and web application development, and technical consulting services. With a focus on innovative and scalable solutions, Zluck partners with companies worldwide to drive digital transformation and technological advancement.For more information, please contact:Queryloom: ...Zluck Solutions: ...

