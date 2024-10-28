GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF NOTES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico"), the only full-service carrier in Mexico providing long-haul, wide-body service and a premium experience to destinations across 21 countries and multiple continents, today announced that it has launched an offering of senior secured notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") and senior secured notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes" and together with the 2029 Notes, the "Notes"). The proceeds from the offering of the Notes are expected to be used to redeem in full the senior secured notes due 2027 previously issued by Aeroméxico, with an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $662.5 million, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be guaranteed by Aeroméxico's subsidiaries, Aerovías de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Aerolitoral, S.A. de C.V., Aerovías Empresa de Cargo, S.A. de C.V. and PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Consummation of the offering of the Notes is subject to market and other conditions.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non–U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be registered with the Mexican National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores, or "RNV"), maintained by the National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, or "CNBV") and, therefore may not be offered or sold publicly in Mexico, except that the Notes may be offered in México to investors that qualify as institutional or qualified investors as defined under the Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and regulations thereunder, pursuant to the private placement exemption set forth in article 8 of the Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and regulations thereunder.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Aeroméxico



Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V., a holding company, has subsidiaries engaged in commercial and cargo aviation in Mexico, training, assistance, and maintenance, as well as its passenger loyalty program: Aeroméxico, Aeroméxico Connect, Aeroméxico Cargo, Aeroméxico Formación, Aeroméxico Servicios and Aeroméxico Rewards. The company is Mexico's global airline and has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models.

Aeroméxico is the only Mexican airline that is a member of one of the three global airline alliances through its membership in SkyTeam, a global network of 19 international carriers, which the company co-founded with Delta more than 20 years ago.

Aeroméxico has a 30 year-long partnership with Delta that supports passenger flows in the Mexico–U.S. transborder market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Aeroméxico has made statements in this press release and other reports, filings, and other public written and verbal announcements that are forward-looking and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided thereunder. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Aeroméxico undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Forward-looking statements can be identified by various words such as "expects," "intends," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "continue," "propose," "seeks," "could," "may," "should," "estimates," "forecasts," "might," "goals," "objectives," "targets," "planned," "projects," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Aeroméxico cautions that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Aeroméxico's control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, credit and capital market conditions, global health crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and their collateral consequences, the impact of economic conditions on customer travel behavior, fuel market volatility, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the offering memorandum related to the Notes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof.

Aeroméxico undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

