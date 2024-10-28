Oracle Health To Apply For TEFCA QHIN Status

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pioneering the future of national healthcare interoperability,

helping simplify patient information sharing between healthcare providers, and empowering patients to control their own data

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Summit

– Oracle Health

today announced that it intends to begin the process to become a Qualified Health Information (QHIN)

as a part of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). Becoming a QHIN will allow Oracle Health to directly enable its healthcare customers

to

participate

in the U.S.

government's nationwide approach to offer secure, smooth, and standardized sharing of health information between providers and payers, pharmaceutical companies, and government agencies.

Oracle Health's network is intended to offer a central, secure gateway for healthcare data exchange, making it easier for hospitals, clinics, and insurers to share information with one another. Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the system will not only take advantage of Oracle's decades of experience in securing the world's most important data but is also expected to make sharing that data faster and more efficient by reducing the need for extra technology layers that can complicate and slow down the process. Furthermore, the network is being designed to support data types that are not typically available in other exchanges, such as X-rays and MRIs. Accelerating data exchange and securely expanding the variety and volume of data available across the healthcare ecosystem is increasingly important to fuel advanced AI capabilities that can help inform care decisions, optimize treatment paths, and streamline payment processes.

"As a longtime champion of giving patients control over their data, Oracle Health continues to demonstrate its commitment to making data more available, useful, and secure," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "As we progress through the TEFCA QHIN application process, Oracle will continue to lead the industry in providing solutions that help reduce costs and complexity and improve the utility of information for patients and providers."

Oracle Health is a founding member of the CommonWell Health Alliance, the first multi-vendor driven national network for interoperability established more than 10 years ago. As Oracle Health takes actions to become an applicant QHIN and progresses through the QHIN process, it plans to continue to be a member of and support CommonWell and other related industry organizations.



