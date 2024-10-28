PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Of $0.69 Per Share For Q3 2024; Net Interest Margin And Tangible Book Value Increase; Asset Quality Improves

PSB's third quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2024: (1) higher net interest margin increased 6 basis points; (2) slightly lower non-interest income; (3) lower non-interest expense due to the second quarter reflecting elevated severance expenses; and (4) the return of a $2.5 million non-performing loan to performing status and a corresponding release in specific reserves.

“Over the past year, we have increased shareholders' tangible book value per share 18.7% and paid $0.62 in dividends to our shareholders, up 12.7% from the 12 month period ended September 30, 2023. With the rapid rise in short term interest rates over the past couple of years coming to an apparent end, we expect our net interest margin to be stable and operating expenses to continue to be well managed and efficient. Additionally, as funds become available from investment and loan repayments and maturities, we expect the funds to be reinvested into higher yielding assets which should lessen the volatility in fair market value adjustments reflected in our tangible book value,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

September 30, 2024, Highlights:



Net interest income increased to $9.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as increases in asset and loan yields outpaced the increases in funding costs.



Noninterest income decreased slightly to $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million the prior quarter.



Noninterest expenses decreased during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, reflecting lower salary and benefit expenses. Included in salary and benefit expenses for the prior quarter were non-recurring expenses totaling approximately $404,000.



Tangible book value per common share increased $1.86 per share to $26.41 at September 30, 2024, compared to $24.55 one quarter earlier, and increased $4.16 per share, or 18.7%, compared to $22.25 at September 30, 2023. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.62 per share over the past year. During the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, tangible book value per share was positively influenced by higher net income, intangible asset amortization, an increase in fair market value of investment securities and consistent stock repurchase activity.



Loans decreased $16.9 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, to $1.06 billion largely due to not replacing certain out of market maturing loans. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.18% of gross loans.



Non-performing assets declined to 0.71% of total assets at September 30, 2024 from 0.84% at June 30, 2024 as a $2.5 million loan returned to performing status.



Total deposits decreased $13.2 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to $1.14 billion, with a large portion of the decrease attributable to a large overnight deposit held at June 30, 2024 which was withdrawn in early July.

Return on average tangible common equity was 10.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 9.34% the prior quarter and 5.17% in the year ago quarter.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $9.7 million to $1.48 billion at September 30, 2024. Investment securities available for sale increased $9.7 million to $174.9 million at September 30, 2024, from $165.2 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $321 million at September 30, 2024, with an additional $343 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable decreased $16.9 million to $1.06 billion at September 30, 2024, due primarily to lower commercial and construction lending. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $9.1 million to $139.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $148.2 million one quarter earlier. Gross construction lending decreased $9.6 million to $61.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $70.5 million at June 30, 2024, while loans in process declined $3.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Commercial real estate loans decreased $2.6 million to $541.6 million at September 30, 2024, from $544.2 million the prior quarter. Meanwhile, residential real estate loans increased slightly from the prior quarter to $341.3 million from $340.9 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 55.4% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 31.4% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 12.8% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.18% of gross loans at September 30, 2024, from 1.16% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the last five quarters. Non-performing assets totaled 0.71% of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.84% at June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a loan totaling $2.5 million was returned to performing status, while a loan on a recreation facility totaling $3.3 million was added to nonaccrual status. Additionally, one loan relationship to an equipment dealership on nonaccrual status totaling $5.1 million at June 30, 2024 was paid down to $2.8 million at September 30, 2024 on sale of the equipment inventory. For the seventh consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits decreased $13.2 million to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2024, from $1.15 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in deposits reflects a $13.1 million decrease in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, a $19.7 million decrease in money market deposits partially offset by a $14.6 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits and a $5.4 million increase in retail and local time deposits. The decrease in money market deposits reflected a large deposit of $49 million on June 30, 2024 that was drawn down in early July 2024.

At September 30, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased to 23.3% of total deposits from 21.6% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits decreased to 28.4% of deposits, compared to 29.3% at June 30, 2024. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits decreased to 21.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, from 24.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.

FHLB advances decreased to $181.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $184.9 million at June 30, 2024.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets increased to 7.85% at September 30, 2024, compared to 7.32% at June 30, 2024, and 6.98% at September 30, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $4.16, to $26.41, at September 30, 2024, compared to $22.25 one year earlier, an increase of 18.7% after dividends of $0.62 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased due to continued earnings, a fair market value increase in the investment portfolio which reduced unrealized losses reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income and amortization of intangible assets. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $15.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $20.5 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $9.9 million (on a net margin of 2.90%) for the third quarter of 2024, from $9.4 million (on a net margin of 2.84%) for the second quarter of 2024, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the third quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields increased by 8 basis points to 5.29% during the third quarter of 2024 from 5.21% during the second quarter of 2024, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased 7 basis points to 3.13% compared to 3.06% during the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals. Loan yields increased during the third quarter of 2024 to 5.78% from 5.67% for the second quarter of 2024, up 11 basis points. Taxable security yields were 3.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, while tax-exempt security yields were 3.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 3.33% the prior quarter.

The cost of all deposits was 2.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.11% the prior quarter, while the overall cost of funds increased 7 basis points from 3.06% to 3.13% during the same time period. Deposit costs for money market deposits decreased during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to 2.69% from 2.72% the prior quarter. The cost of time deposits and FHLB advances continued to increase and were primarily responsible for the rise in the Bank's cost of funds in the current quarter. The cost of time deposits increased to 4.04% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 3.97% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.44% during the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 4.28% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income decreased slightly for the third quarter of 2024 to $1.84 million, from $1.91 million for the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income remained at $433,000 in the September 30, 2024 quarter while various decreases in nominal revenue sources accounted for the slight decline in non-interest income during the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Bank serviced $371 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provide fee income.

Noninterest expenses decreased to $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflected higher salary and benefit expenses related to non-recurring costs. Relative to one year earlier, salary and benefit cost increased 5.7% to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Taxes increased $183,000 during the third quarter to $593,000, from $410,000 one quarter earlier. The increase generally reflects higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 16.6% compared to 14.4% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 63.8% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, when higher tax expenses were incurred to recognize the loss of certain deferred tax assets following a change in Wisconsin tax law that eliminated state taxes on certain qualified assets.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



