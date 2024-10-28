Chief Risk Officer And Advisory Board Member Adebayo Ayodele Famakinwa Awarded The Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Adebayo Famakinwa of Calgary, Alberta, in Canada.Bayo is the Chief Risk Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for Digital Commerce Group, Canada. Previously, he worked with the Credit Union Deposit Guarantee Corporation as the Manager of Regulation and Risk Assessment, overseeing the risk-based supervision of the Credit Union system in Alberta, Canada. He is also a member of the Advisory Board at the Global Centre of Fintech Innovations in Toronto.Bayo began his banking career at Access Bank Plc and later joined the Central Bank of Nigeria, where he played a key role in implementing Basel II & III, developing and implementing the framework for Domestic Systemically Important Banks (DSIBs), and adopting a risk-based supervisory approach. He earned an MBA from the University of South Wales, a bachelor's degree from the University of Derby, certificates from York University and the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, along with multiple professional certifications. Bayo was a participant in the DCRO Institute guided study cohort for executives and board members in the Middle East and Africa.“Bayo brought enthusiasm and insights to our group discussions in the recently completed guided study cohort,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "I look forward to his growing impact on risk and regulation as his career continues at full speed."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“The Certificate in Risk Governance® program deepened my understanding of essential risk management concepts and their practical applications, enabling me to contribute to strengthening risk governance within my organization,” said Mr. Famakinwa.“The course's structured approach provided a solid foundation that I can easily adapt in my workplace.”“What truly sets this course apart is its practical focus, designed for immediate application. The case studies and real-world examples presented by experienced board members and executives offered invaluable insights that went beyond theoretical learning. I highly recommend the Certificate in Risk Governance® for anyone looking to enhance their ability to make informed and effective decisions in risk governance,” he continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

