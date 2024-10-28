Tennessee Oncology Partners With The Surgical Clinic To Improve Middle Tennesseans Access To World-Class Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Oncology, a nationally recognized independent oncology practice that treats nearly half of the state's cancer patients across 35 clinics, is proud to welcome The Surgical (TSC), to its network. TSC, a highly regarded, physician-owned, surgical specialty practice comprised of 42 surgeons and 15 advanced practice providers, offers advanced, patient-centered surgical care across a range of disciplines to patients in Tennessee and Kentucky. TSC will join Tennessee Oncology as a surgical division in January 2025 and will retain its well-established brand.



The Surgical Clinic has nearly 300 team members across 17 clinic locations, satellite clinics and office-based labs throughout Tennessee and Kentucky. Their expertise spans a wide range of specialties including general surgery, surgical oncology, bariatric surgery, breast surgery, vascular & endovascular surgery, veins, plastic surgery, and podiatry. In addition, TSC, which was formed in 1997, has also established several Vascular Procedure Centers, TSC Prosthetics, and accredited ultrasound labs.

"Welcoming The Surgical Clinic's renowned team of surgeons to Tennessee Oncology strengthens our ability to provide patient-centered, world class care to patients close to home," said Natalie Dickson, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tennessee Oncology. "This year, Tennessee Oncology has

enhanced physician expertise in specialized care, expanded clinical research efforts, and driven innovation in healthcare delivery

as we continue to strengthen physician-led healthcare.

We are

thrilled that the surgeons at The Surgical Clinic will join the Tennessee Oncology family."

This collaboration allows Tennessee Oncology the opportunity to extend its comprehensive care offerings across Tennessee, North Georgia, and neighboring Southeast regions, minimizing the need for patients to travel long distances for top-tier treatment options.

By joining forces with Tennessee Oncology, The Surgical Clinic aims to further expand its footprint across Tennessee and the Southeast, continuing to offer best-in-class surgical services.

"Strengthening private practice specialty surgery aligns with the best interests of our patients, physicians, and staff. Partnering with a leading physician-led organization like Tennessee Oncology presents an excellent opportunity to advance that mission," said John Boskind, MD, President of The Surgical Clinic. "We look forward to collaborating with Tennessee Oncology's physicians to expand access to essential and advanced surgical care for cancer patients and bring patient-centered specialty surgery to more communities-ensuring they receive top-quality care without the burden of long-distance travel."

Tennessee Oncology is a member of OneOncology, the physician-led national platform dedicated to advancing independent oncology practices. OneOncology recently closed an acquisition of United Urology Group, a leading management services organization, supporting 250 providers. By supporting Tennessee Oncology's merger with TSC, OneOncology continues to strengthen independent medicine through partnerships with physicians and multispecialty practices.

About Tennessee Oncology:

Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation's largest community-based cancer care practices, is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country. Established 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: To provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home. Our growing network of physicians and locations is based on this mission. For more information, visit .

