Oracle Helps Healthcare Organizations Find The Right Talent To Fill Mission Critical Roles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New feature within Oracle Cloud HCM helps healthcare organizations improve patient care by quickly finding skilled workers to fill contingent roles

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Summit -- Oracle is introducing a new talent feature to Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting , part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) , to help healthcare organizations find the right talent to fill mission critical roles and deliver higher quality care. Oracle Healthcare Talent will enable hiring managers to gain access to more qualified candidates, streamline talent sourcing, and quickly find skilled contingent workers by bringing together leading healthcare talent partners in Oracle Cloud HCM.

"A flexible contingent workforce is critical for healthcare providers to maintain quality of care, but inefficient manual processes hamper this flexibility," said Nagaraj Nadendla, senior vice president, HCM product development, Oracle. "Oracle Healthcare Talent Network is bringing together healthcare talent partners and automating these manual processes to provide our healthcare customers with more control and efficiency for sourcing and filling contingent worker needs."

The healthcare industry is facing an ongoing talent shortage, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasting that nearly two million healthcare workers will be needed each year to keep up with demand. To help address this challenge, Oracle Healthcare Talent Network enables customers to manage fluctuating staffing demands, streamline the sourcing experience, and better support their contingent workforce to deliver high-quality patient care. With Oracle Healthcare Talent Network customers can:



Gain access to more qualified candidates: Customers can leverage Oracle's third-party talent partners, or their own agency partners, to quickly find talent that meets the skills, certifications, availability, and cost needs of the organization.

Streamline the sourcing experience: Customers can reduce time spent sourcing candidates and increase flexibility to meet staffing needs by automatically posting requisitions across multiple talent partners, based on their long-term or short-term staffing needs. Unify workforce management with Oracle Cloud HCM: Customers can increase visibility, improve human decision-making and optimize workforce performance by sourcing and managing their full-time, part-time, and contingent workforce all in one unified digital platform.

Part of Oracle Cloud HCM, Oracle Recruiting helps organizations enhance the candidate experience, grow talent pools, drive internal mobility, and streamline the hiring process through the help of AI and automation and by unifying recruiting with the rest of the business.

Built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. By connecting all people, work, and skills data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, embedded AI helps organizations analyze workforce data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations.

To learn more about Oracle Cloud HCM, please visit:

oracle/human-capital-management .

Learn more at the

Oracle Health Summit

in Nashville on Oct. 28-30, 2024. The event brings together global healthcare leaders to discuss how to tackle industrywide challenges and apply new innovations.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at

.

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED