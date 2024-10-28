Mobile Health Named Top Vendor In Benefit Navigation Platforms By Shortlister

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognition for Industry-Leading A.I. driven Personalization & Engagement Capabilities resulting in Best-in-Class and Cost Improvement

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health is proud to announce its selection as a Top Vendor in Benefit Navigation Platforms

Shortlister , a leading for evaluating and selecting employee benefits solutions. This recognition highlights Mobile Health's

next-generation A.I.-driven engagement capabilities , setting it apart as an innovator in the digital health and wellbeing space.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Shortlister for our engagement-driving solutions," said John Halloran, CEO of Mobile Health. "This award reflects our focus on

employee personalization , unique

benefit ecosystem aggregation , and delivering the best health outcomes in the industry . Our goal is to make navigating and engaging in benefits simple and effective for employees while driving measurable results for employers."

What Sets Mobile Health Apart:



Next-Generation A.I.-Driven Personalization , delivering customized health and benefit experiences for each employee, ensuring the right solutions are recommended at the right time.

Benefit Ecosystem Aggregation , seamlessly integrating an employer's unique array of benefits, services, and point solutions into one cohesive platform, making navigation easier for employees. Best-in-Class Outcomes : Clients see a 2x - 10x increase in engagement

with condition-specific point solutions when adopting Mobile Health's platform.

Mobile Health's solutions are proven to not only

improve employee health

but also

reduce healthcare costs , creating a win-win for employers and their workforce.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health

is a leader in digital health and wellbeing solutions, helping employers, health plans, and healthcare brokers deliver better health outcomes at lower costs. With industry-leading engagement tools and A.I.-powered personalization, Mobile Health provides a seamless experience that drives engagement and improves employee health across a wide range of conditions and wellbeing programs.

