Glia Unveils Workers' Compensation Suite Solution Integration With Insurity At Excellence In Insurance

Glia insurance leader Ryan Clissa keynotes the event, sharing actionable strategies for how insurers can unify interactions and effectively and responsibly leverage AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Insurity , launching a new integration with Insurity's Workers' Comp Suite solution that enables insurers to more seamlessly interact with their agents and customers directly within the Insurity interface.

Insurity's comprehensive workers' comp suite integrates core systems, predictive analytics, premium audit and loss control solutions. With the Glia integration, insurers can now meet their agents and policyholders in their preferred channel whenever they need support-across underwriting, billing or claims. Glia's ChannelLess® Architecture integrates phone and digital with AI-powered automation to make interactions with policyholders and agents more efficient.

This announcement comes during Insurity's Excellence in Insurance event in Fernandina Beach, Fla., where over 300 experts from more than 115 leading insurance companies and MGAs have come together to network and share innovative ideas to propel P&C insurance forward. Ryan Clissa, Director of Insurance at Glia, is delivering a keynote address at the event, exploring how leading insurers are leveraging AI across phone and digital channels to boost frontline productivity, improve operational efficiencies and facilitate better experiences for customers and agents.

"As we continue to empower insurers to modernize their technology strategies and drive more efficiency across the business, expanding our successful partnership with Glia and launching this integration into our workers' comp suite solution was the natural choice," said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. "Plus, we are excited to have Ryan Clissa take the stage at our annual event, sharing his expertise on how insurers can future-proof their service operations by transforming interactions. Glia is a leader in this space, and we look forward to our partnership's continued success and momentum."

"As Insurity helps workers' comp carriers modernize their technology stack, the need to meet agents and customers where they are on screen and deliver a personalized, guided experience is growing," said Clissa. "This integration empowers insurers to deliver a differentiated experience in the marketplace. I look forward to discussing the many ways AI and digital communication channels are redefining the insurance industry with this influential crowd, diving deep into tips and best practices for how to strengthen agent and customer relationships, streamline operations and reduce costs."

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management-redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a

Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

company for a third year in a row and a

Great Place to Work

(with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at

glia .

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit

.

