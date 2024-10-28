Carecloud Pays Off Credit Line, Signs An Updated Credit Facility Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- CareCloud, Inc. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare solutions for medical practices and systems nationwide, today announced that it has fully paid down its credit facility line with Silicon Valley (“SVB”), achieving a key 2024 objective. Additionally, CareCloud requested and secured a reduction in its borrowing fees and lowered its overall revolving credit facility limit.

“We are thrilled to have reached this important strategic milestone,” said Norm Roth, Interim CFO and Corporate Controller of CareCloud.“We started 2024 with a $10 million outstanding balance and a clear goal to significantly increase our free cash flow, allowing us to fully pay down this debt. We are pleased to have accomplished this ahead of schedule, achieving a zero balance at the end of the third quarter.”

“Along with eliminating the credit facility balance - which had been incurring interest expense since the beginning of the year - we sought and achieved a reduction in the available amount of our credit line. This reduction will lower the annual anniversary and unused revolving line facility fees. These savings amount to approximately $140,000 on an annual basis. Moreover, these cost reductions are a small part of a larger plan to accelerate free cashflow and revitalize our business model as we continue to strategically drive efficiencies across the organization,” said Roth.

Pursuant to the Company's Ninth Loan Modification Agreement, dated October 25, 2024, with Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (the“Agreement”), the Company continues to maintain an unused, but available, credit facility line of $10 million. The information contained in this press release is a summary of certain relevant portions of the Agreement and Form 8-K, which are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company and Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

President

CareCloud, Inc.

...